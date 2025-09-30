Big 12 Honors Arizona State Star for Second Week in a Row
TEMPE -- Arizona State football no longer has a kicking problem.
The Sun Devils were plagued by instability at the position in 2024, to the point that head coach Kenny Dillingham held open tryouts mid-season following a loss to Cincinnati.
The team only knocked down 55% of attempts a season ago, only magnifying what could have been with more stability in place.
Eastern Michigan transfer Jesus Gomez was welcomed into the fold during the transfer portal window last December and has yet to disappoint in his role - earning Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors for a second time in as many weeks.
Gomez knocked down the go-ahead field goal to knock off a top 25 foe in TCU - bouncing back from a pair of kicks that were missed earlier in the night.
Dillingham remained steadfast in having the utmost confidence in the senior to deliver when called upon.
What Dillingham had to say about Gomez following Friday's win is below.
- "I've never had a doubt. If we had to kick a 56-yarder to win that thing, I wouldn't have looked - he would have made it. There has been zero doubt ever in Jesus, like, not even, like, a flinch of doubt for him. Like, not dude, the way he prepares, the way he goes about his business, like absolute zero doubt ever that he was going to make the kick of the game. "
Gomez is already something of a program legend after being the kicker that essentially sealed the fate of the end of the Herm Edwards era in Tempe, as he knocked down three field goals in the 30-21 Sun Devil loss in September of 2022.
Gomez is now 11-14 on field goal attempts this season while knocking down all 15 extra points - exhibiting the overall balance the Arizona State scoring attack holds this season.
A year ago, Dillingham would not have flinched in fourth-down scenarios when the offense was within striking distance - now he can feel secure when it comes to taking three points over a touchdown in certain pockets of the game.
The next opportunity to catch Gomez in action is on October 11 - when the Sun Devils take on the Utah Utes on the road.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
