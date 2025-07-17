Will Arizona State Build an Important Recruiting Pipeline?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many commitments so far in the 2026 recruiting class despite it only being the month of July. There is still plenty of time for them to build more to their classes, as many of the players won’t sign until December.
With that being the first period when they can. They have made many additions, even on the defensive side, which they have multiple strong positions and strong landings at this time, with many of their top recruits coming off the board already. One of the recruits that they have already gained the commitment from is Jalen Williams, who is a very strong commit for the Sun Devils.
He brings a lot to the table both mentally and physically, as well as bringing a lot to the table when it comes to recruiting other players, which is one of the biggest assets of bringing a guy like Williams in for the Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils typically recruit out west down past Texas, or sometimes even in Texas, so they’re not necessarily looking down south and definitely not to the east as much as they typically would with the west. This is simply based on their location in the easier distance of making up time when it comes to where a prospect lives in the west, and where a prospect lives in the east.
It’s not always common to get a player from the state of Georgia, but when you do, you automatically know that it’s a home run with how well that state produces talent. They have many players inside the top 100, and they have many players that’s rated higher than the majority of the states, as it’s one of the most impressive states when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as well as recruiting classes for the future.
What many need to realize is the fact that they are getting a player who is very successful, but they are also getting a player from one of the best places in the state of Georgia when it comes to a high school. His school is a high school that has produced many of the top players at the college level, as well as many of the top 2026 recruits. This includes Jowell Combay and Brayden Rouse, who recently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, and teammates of Jalen Williams.
Building a pipeline out east is huge, but more specifically building out a pipeline in the state of Georgia is even bigger as Georgia is arguably the best state when it comes to producing talent other than states like California, Texas, and Florida, although one could argue that the state of Georgia, despite the size is still the best in the nation. Having this pipeline will be huge for the Sun Devils. All they have to do is take advantage of it.