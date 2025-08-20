Breaking Down Kenny Dillingham's Tuesday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to the media on Tuesday after the final practice in front of the media for fall camp - the Sun Devils are currently preparing for the August 30 season opener against Northern Arizona.
Some highlights from the topically expansive media availability, with some commentary:
On preparing the team to be adaptive - in this case, turning the air off inside of the Verde Dickey Dome:
"The last practice of fall camp here. So I was happy with how the whole thing, yeah, we're just trying, you know, we haven't had rain here, which we didn't have rain up north. And flying in like post-rain or post-monsoon, or just human environments, is a little bit different. So stickier. So, you know, we turn the AC off in here, and we got some air, and we got some of these fans that blow some water in the air."
"We'll keep this rocking until Saturday, so we'll try to have one more practice on Saturday when we get back. Hopefully it'll be way hotter in here and way stickier, because I want our guys to get used to playing in different environments that I told in the last three days of camp are really we're not game planning a team, but we're FIB soloing a wide receiver.
"What are we going to do on defense? Unbalanced? How we're going to play a team that does that? All right, it's sticky and humid. How are we going to play in those environments? We're just trying to take these last bits of camp and really put ourselves in situations that we're going to be in throughout the season this year..."
Part of what makes Dillingham such a great coach is his heads-up approach to practice, games, and the season at large. The humidity simulation in the dome is simply a singular, pronounced example - weather conditions in Arizona are unlike virtually anywhere else in the country, and the coaches have to get creative to prepare players for different scenarios.
On Jordyn Tyson being named All-American:
"You know, it's a lot better to be a postseason All-American, preseason American. I don't even know what really a preseason American really means. It's like people like you, but he deserves it. He deserves all that..."
Tyson was named to the first-team on Monday alongside Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams - his versatility has been on full display throughout fall camp. It is entirely reasonable to believe that the junior will have an even stronger 2025 campaign compared to the previous season.
On preparations for NAU:
"Yeah, we haven't started game plan yet. We'll we'll prep as a coach. I'm not a big two week guy. I've been a part of that. They sometimes get too much in... in early start, two days off, re watch it, so we try to limit that... as a staff here this week, midweek, solve it on Saturday. Practice. Perspective, obviously, you know, NAU does a great job with their defense, like air gap, zero gaps, zero presentations, hard quarters, like very, very exotic. And they run their quarterback for then they run their quarterback in offense, so it's plus one drops. So they do a really good job dramatically. So we are going to use a little bonus, half of a bonus down Saturday."
The Lumberjacks are a quality FCS football program, as they finished last season ranked inside the top 25 of the rankings. Arizona State should have the upper hand talent-wise, but the preparation is still vital either way - operationally, or in any other means.
