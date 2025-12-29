Predicting Breakout Arizona State Stars in 2026

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils football season is officially concluding on December 31, when Kenny Dillingham's team takes on the ACC champions in the Duke Blue Devils, in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

This contest has been described as a "bridge" between this season and next season, with several seniors opting to play in the game, while underclassmen will also receive run to see what next season's team will have to offer heading into spring practices.

Arizona State on SI names three players that will be on the team in 2026 who are poised to truly break out below.

Jaren Hamilton

Hamilton was widely labeled as a potential "breakout" candidate heading into the 2025 regular season.

Although the redshirt freshman flashed in several moments - namely a 101-yard showing against Texas Tech on October 18 - the opportunities that did come were often met with a missed connection or pass interference call on the defense.

The former Alabama standout still possesses the natural speed, route running ability, and work ethic to be a major power broker in the 2025 offense - he will likely be called upon to do as much with Jordyn Tyson set to depart to the NFL as well.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jarmaine Mitchell

Mitchell's commitment to Arizona State on early NSD was seen as one of the major victories from Dillingham's staff in the cycle - as they were able to secure the number one JUCO recruit after battling with the University of Georgia.

Mitchell is a 6'8" offensive tackle that will presumably be a starting player on the offensive line for a new quarterback in 2026 - he absolutely has potential to be the next offensive lineman to develop into a standout under the watch of Saga Tuitele.

Rodney Bimage Jr.

Bimage has been out since exiting the November 15 win over West Virginia with what has been presumed to be a stinger.

The redshirt freshman has thoroughly impressed over the last two seasons, showing further development this season before his campaign officially ended - the Texas native will be called upon to fill the void that both Keith Abney II (NFL draft) and Javan Robinson (transfer portal) will leave behind at the boundary corner spots.

Freshman Joseph Smith will also receive many chances in the December 31game to show that the Sun Devils are in an ideal position at cornerback moving into the transfer portal period of time.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .