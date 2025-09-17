Brian Ward Isn’t Discounting High Octane Baylor Offense
TEMPE -- Arizona State is moving into the most consequential stretch of the 2025 season - the next four games will likely make or break the Big 12 title defense that has been at the forefront ever since the Peach Bowl loss to begin 2025.
The first game of the seismic four-week slate is against the rising Baylor Bears, who are coming off a huge come-from-behind victory over SMU in week two.
Arizona State DC Brian Ward spoke to the media about the Baylor offense, Sun Devil defenders that have pleased him recently, and much more during his availability on Tuesday.
Michael Trigg Poses Major Challenge to Sun Devil Defense
Trigg is quite similar to Arizona State TE Chamon Metayer - both in build and statistical production. He is certainly a player to watch heading into the week from the perspective of the Sun Devils - Ward was very complimentary of the dynamic playmaker when asked by ASU on SI.
- "Yeah, big body, former high school basketball player. You know guys, the guy who knows, he has great catch radius. He knows how to create separation, and, you know, has all the tricks in terms of the offensive guys getting separation late, especially when he's covered. You know, he's got presents a lot of challenges for us. I mean, big rangy, and he runs like a wideout."
Trigg came on strong to begin the season with a 99-yard showing in the first game, but has been quiet since. Expect the TE to serve as a real matchup problem for a talented ASU defense.
Jordan Crook Continues to Break Out
Jordan Crook transferred to Arizona State from Arkansas following the 2023 season and has truly come into his own in Tempe over the last 11 months.
Ward wasn't surprised in the slightest when the standout LB won Big 12 player of the week for his 12-tackle showing against Texas State in week three.
- "I'm not going to lie, it's what we've expected Crook to put that kind of complete game together this whole career, since he's been here. And you know, that was what our 17th grade game with, with Crook. And, you know, he went in the last season, actually didn't play the first couple games in the first game of the season. You know, that was the that was really the most complete game that he's put together. And that's what we expect down that's what we've seen at camp.
- We've seen that those flashes of great, greatness from him. And you know he cares a lot. And you know he's a guy that's, he's just, he's ready, ready for whatever, whatever. And you know he's, like I said, All right, he's that guy you want to call it two o'clock in the morning if you need help. I mean, he's, he's all about this program, all about football, all about he brings it every day."
Crook and Keyshaun Elliott have formed a truly dynamic duo that is backed up by standout Zyrus Fiaseu, among others.
Defensive Line Room is Loaded, Could Receive Major Reinforcement
ASU on SI asked Ward what his confidence level is as it pertains to his star DT duo in C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika - a topic in which he expanded even more into.
- "Yeah, those guys, those guys can play with anybody in the country, and they've shown it. Those are two very experienced guys. We also have, you know, depth of the tackle, and you know, hopefully we can add to that depth this week, and watch the film. We'll see if we can get Zac (Swanson) back this week. So, you know, we're really happy with that room and how the way they're playing. And those guys are the two horses in that room, and those guys, you know, we play on defense as those two guys play."
Fite and Kongaika have clearly been phenomenal tone-setters and are a massive reason as to why Arizona State continues to post elite run defense production, but potentially returning Swanson may be the biggest development from the answer. The DT was in-line to compete for a starting role in spring ball prior to breaking his foot in April - per Ward, and now potentially will provide a major boost with being on the doorstep of making a return.
