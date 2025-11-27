Arizona State Star Appears Likely to Play Friday vs. Arizona
TEMPE -- The 8-3 and nationally ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are just under 48 hours away from playing the final game of their 2025 regular season against the rival Arizona Wildcats.
There are several avenues in which raise the stakes of this contest - whether it's the continued possibility of returning to the Big 12 championship game, keeping the Territorial Cup in Tempe, or securing a victory in what is going to be the final home game for several key contributors.
It appears as if the team will enter the game with a relative clean bill of health outside of players that have previously been ruled out for the season or are continually ruled out on a week-by-week basis - below is the conference-mandated availability report that was unveiled on Wednesday night.
OUT
DB Rodney Bimage Jr., RB Kyson Brown, WR Noble Johnson, DB Adama Fall, LB Isaiah Iosefa, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson
Bimage remains out after exiting the second half of the win over West Virginia - the redshirt freshman's status for a potential Big 12 title game or bowl game is unclear. Brown and Swanson appear unlikely to return this season - both key contributors last played in the September 26 win over TCU and both appear poised to receive medical redshirts.
DOUBTFUL
DL Joshua Shanklin, TE Coleson Arends, DL Salesi Manu
PROBABLE
WR Jordyn Tyson
Jalen Moss popped back up on Tuesday's report with an unspecified issue - but was removed on Wednesday. The junior has emerged in recent weeks with a 52-yard showing against Iowa State and a 41-yard effort against West Virginia. The Fresno State transfer has adapted nicely to the new-look offense after returning from an extended absence due to injury/illness against Utah on October 11.
This game is especially important for Tyson, who is very likely suiting up for the final time in front of the Arizona State home crowd. The junior returned from a three-game stretch of being out due to a hamstring injury in last week's win over Colorado.
Tyson enters the Arizona game with an opportunity to exceed the eight receptions and 143 yards that he accrued in last season's game - even against a bolstered Wildcat secondary. He also has potential to surpass the 60 reception, 700 yard, and 10 touchdown marks in this game.
Arizona State-Arizona is set for a start time of 7:00 P.M. MST on Friday night, and is being broadcast nationally on Fox.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!