Brian Ward Reviews Sun Devils' Defense
TEMPE -- Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward has quietly become one of the premier coordinators in the nation - and one of the defining hires that head coach Kenny Dillingham has made.
The third-year coach put overachieving units forward in the preceding seasons -2025 is seen as the year that the defense truly takes a step forward into the elite of college football.
The former Washington State coach was made available to media after Thursday's practice where numerous topics were covered in the five minute session, the most important of which are below.
Ward when asked how he works on balancing staying in a comfortable position and risk-taking in his philosophy, along with if it's a challenge to accomplish the feat:
"Yeah, 100%. And that's one of the things you can always say - like what can the guys handle and what can we execute? And ultimately, the game always comes down to fundamentals. If our guys can't run to the football, if they can't tackle, if they can't understand the cup and keeping leverage and understanding what their assignments are, then it's not worth doing it no matter how good of an idea it is. It's a balance..."
Ward is entirely correct - the risky/chance taking aspects of the defensive side of the ball aren't worth exploring if the personnel isn't fundamentally sound - his group is well on their way to being adept to do about anything on the football field.
When asked about starting LB Jordan Crook and the growth he has shown over the offseason:
"Yeah, he's just really developing into a leader and he's really like to me just a name to watch in terms of making an impact for us this year. Just plays at a really high speed. Very rarely does he show up with low energy and you know, he's just a really consistent dude... he's a guy that you really do want to ride with when times get tough because he's just consistent and he's consistently tough."
Crook, Keyshaun Elliott, and Zyrus Fiaseu form what very well could be the strongest position group on the roster pound-for-pound - the growth that Crook has shown over the last year is a driving foce behind the unit being viewed in such a high regard.
Beyond that, Crook is essential to Sun Devil football. He is one of the players that will show up no matter what and lead by example even through rough patches or seemingly bleak moments.
The first opportunity to see Ward's defense and Crook in action is on August 30 when the Sun Devils take on Northern Arizona.
Read more on the case for Sam Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the job Ward has done and the potential for Crook to make an even bigger impact on the Sun Devil defense in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!