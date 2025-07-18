How Early Will Sun Devils' Sam Leavitt Be Drafted?
Quarterbacks tend to get the bulk of attention within the context of any team in the nation - that's no different with the Arizona State program.
Sam Leavitt has become an overnight star over the last year behind standout performances, an incredible streak of confidence in talks with media, and the expectation that the 2024 Big 12 Freshman of the Year will take complete command of a great Sun Devil offense in the new campaign.
The positive reception of Leavitt as a collegiate quarterback has now extended to the NFL world as well.
Jordan Reid of ESPN isn't quite as high on Leavitt as some are when it comes to his 2026 prospects - giving the Sun Devil field general just a two percent chance of being the number one overall pick in April's draft, while also considering Leavitt as a day three talent at this stage.
More from Reid below:
"Cam Skattebo got most of the attention during Arizona State's massive turnaround last season, but Leavitt also played a big part, passing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions after transferring from Michigan State. He is a calm passer who can spread and shred defenses. With Skattebo off to the NFL, Leavitt will be the focal point of the Sun Devils' bid to repeat as Big 12 champions."
To say Leavitt is a 'long shot' to be the number one overall pick is one thing, but to call him a day three prospect is an entirely new curious decision.
Leavitt has almost all of the makings of a high-level draft prospect - a big arm, elite improvisation skills, the ability to create plays with his legs on a whim, all while possessing a ceiling that is undeniably high.
The infrastructure of the 2025 Arizona State offense should only boost his case - as Marcus Arroyo returns for another year as the lead playcaller, and the offensive personnel appears to be mor well-rounded as a whole.
Expect Leavitt to play his way into the first round of Next April's draft.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!