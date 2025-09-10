Chamon Metayer Remains An Unsung Sun Devil
TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson has been the dominant force within the Arizona State passing game in 2025 - hauling in 18 of Sam Leavitt's 35 completions thus far.
As good as Tyson is, the lack of involvement of other receiving options has been eye-opening, especially with the consistent, strong play from wideouts Jaren Hamilton and Jalen Moss during fall camp.
Enter Chamon Metayer - the senior tight end who transferred to the Arizona State program after the 2023 season. Metayer hauled in 32 passes and five touchdowns a season ago as well, earning an All-Big 12 selection in the process.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham emphatically sang the praises of the Miami native during his Monday press conference - hammering down the fact that Metayer has done an incredible job as a blocker to start his final season of collegiate play.
- "That dude was unbelievable (on Saturday) - what he's done and that's a guy who's twitter handle is 'takeemdeep7' and he has bought into playing a brand of football that's old school. And you know, we do have to get him the ball more because he's playing really, really good football right now. I couldn't be happier with how he's playing, his buy-in. He's just one of the unsung heroes for sure."
Metayer's buy-in - especially in the midst of a Sun Devil TE room that has uncharacteristically strong depth - has been a major development to this point.
Khamari Anderson and Cameron Harpole have proven to be players who are worthy of taking snaps as well, but that has not resulted in Metayer wavering once. He played an instrumental role in both Kanye Udoh and Raleek Brown having massive second halves against Mississippi State.
Dillingham is also correct that Metayer needs to see the ball more, as the mantra within Sun Devil football is 'no block, no rock. The 6'5" talent has held up his end of the bargain.
The next opportunity to see Metayer and the Sun Devils in action is Saturday night - when the Big 12 champions welcome Texas State to Tempe.
