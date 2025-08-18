Christian Hunt Flashes in Arizona State Scrimmage
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now just 13 days away from opening the season with the honor of being ranked in the top 25 for the first time since the 2021 - when they began the season against Southern Utah.
The Sun Devils continued preparations for year number three under Kenny Dillingham on Saturday night with a scrimmage that lasted for approximately an hour.
One of the more interesting developments from the night that was came in the form of redshirt sophomore QB Christian Hunt taking the majority of the snaps opposite of starter Sam Leavitt.
Part of the reasoning behind the move is that four-star freshman Cameron Dyer is still at least two weeks away from being fully cleared for full-speed contact practice, according to Coach Dillingham, while Michael "Butter" Tollefson is likely in line to utilize a redshirt season in 2025. Jeff Sims is entrenched as the backup to Leavitt as well - so it is reasonable to believe that the coaching staff is looking to give Hunt opportunities to secure the third-string role.
Hunt - a 6'6" sophomore out of California who previously played at Arkansas State - took his name out of the transfer portal roughly three weeks ago.
Hunt has generally impressed in fall camp, which started just days after the withdrawal from the portal that came on July 27.
The quarterback flashed moments of brilliance following a rough pick-six - a throw that was telegraphed and read by DB Nikko Klemm in zone coverage.
There were two standout throws in particular - one to potential breakout candidate Jaren Hamilton in the middle of the field for a roughly 20-yard gain in the latter portion of the scrimmage and another highlight toss was made on the next drive to TE James Giggey down the seam for roughly the same gain.
While Dyer would likely take the third-string role if fully healthy - it is encouraging to see the unheralded three-star recruit in Hunt flash the ability to make high-level throws against a Sun Devil defense that has been stout at virtually every level of the depth chart to this point
