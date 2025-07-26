Diron Reynolds Discusses Arizona State's Pass Rush Summit
Diron Reynolds has been one of the many successful coaching hires made by Kenny Dillingham since the latter took over as head coach of the Arizona State football program nearly three years ago.
Reynolds took over as defensive line coach ahead of the 11-win 2024 campaign - the 30 year coaching vet deserves ample credit for getting the most out of All-Big 12 selection C.J. Fite and for the Sun Devils finishing first in the Big 12 in rushing yards allowed per game.
Reynolds' guidance has been responded to incredibly well by his group of defensive lineman - the second year position coach spoke about what he learned from the annual 'pass rush summit' that the Sun Devil program holds earlier this week.
"I mean, there are always some major takeaways. You know, the guys always go back to the old school stuff and the number one thing is finding the keys and, you know, being able to get off the ball. I mean, you can alleviate a lot of pass rush moves if you just time the ball up and get off the ball, right? It's funny because everybody watches everybody across the league, I get the opportunity to study these guys... our guys study the top guys every year and just picking up new moves... I learned from these guys more probably the game within the game."
Reynolds will have Fite, Zac Swanson, Clayton Smith, and others at his disposal this upcoming season - the defensive line position could be the deepest on the entire roster.
While generating consistent pass rush was a struggle at times for Arizona State a year ago, returning a fully healthy 2023 sacks leader in Prince Dorbah alongside Fite, Smith, and Elijah O'Neal could remedy this perceived weakness - as these players seldom played together at full capacity last season.
Fite and the rest of the line are getting prepared for the opening game of the season - the Sun Devils are set to take on Northern Arizona in Tempe on August 30.
