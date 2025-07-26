Why Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils Staff Rallies Behind Him
Kenny Dillingham is already an Arizona State icon.
There is little room for doubt with that statement - even with the 35 year old still being a month away from officially opening up his third season as head coach of the football program.
Dillingham took over his alma matter and transformed it from the very start. That has been reflected in extremely successful roster retention rates, coaching staff retention, and fan interest/attendance.
Arizona State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds has plenty of great things to say about Dillingham, even after just finishing year one on the job - Reynolds joined the "Speak of the Devils" podcast earlier this week to discuss just that amongst other topics.
"He brings a lot of enthusiasm. I mean, I love it... he creates a buzz in the building all the time, which is great. Just brings that consistent energy all the time and it's really good. It's good for the players, good for the coaches... he always brings a lot of ideas our ways as his offensive perspective and he walks in our room all the time as a defense and just shows us how he sees things and shows us how to beat them. And it's great because we go back and forth offense-defense, and it's going to be a battle all preseason..."
Dillingham's enthusiasm has been infectious to the point that it appears the coaching staff and roster are in near-complete alignment surrounding the core values/goals of the program. The roster shows up for each other each and every day. The coaching staff is always collaborating with one another. Players such as Zac Swanson have even been vocal about how Dillingham's culture overhaul has allowed for their love of football to return.
Dillingham is undoubtedly a folk hero in Tempe - and he will seek to take the Sun Devils to even new heights beginning on August 30, when Northern Arizona comes to Tempe to open up the 2025 season.
Read more on Arizona State running backs coach Shaun Aguano reflecting on Cam Skattebo's time with the program here, and on 2027 recruit Dane Weber discussing the interest the Sun Devils have shown him here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Dillingham's long-term outlook in Tempe and if the Sun Devils can continue the trajectory that they are on when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!