ASU Assistant Coach Praises Fan Support
The Arizona State Sun Devils are entering a 2025 season where expectations are the exact opposite of what they were just 12 months ago - a feat rarely seen in any sport, but especially college football.
Kenny Dillingham is entering year three with several vital factors on the side of the Sun Devils in regards to the pursuit of another Big 12 title - a talented, deep roster, near-linear continuity across the board, and a fanbase that is as engaged as ever with just over a month until the season kicks off.
Arizona State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds is only going into year two with the program, but he has felt the impact of the fan support already - there is little room for doubt there after the coach joined the "Speak of the Devils" podcast last week.
On the increase in support amongst the fanbase as the season progressed:
"I mean, it's great. It's great for the fans. This place has been waiting for this for a long time. And it's just good to see how they've embraced us, you know, getting off the buses and coming back from the championship game and everybody's lined up there late at night and just waiting on us... That means a lot. It means a lot to the kids. Really means a lot to us. And we'd love to keep that going, keep that energy going right there."
One of the main goals of Dillingham's early tenure was to rebuild trust between the general fanbase, the alumni base, and students that would typically be inclined to attend games.
Year one in 2023 proved to be another rough season when it came to engaging all angles of the fanbase, but 2024 has surely set the foundation for the future of the program - the 53,000 seat Mountain America Stadium shouldn't have trouble selling out moving into the future.
The first opportunity to see the Sun Devils in action this season is on August 30, when Arizona State takes on Northern Arizona.
