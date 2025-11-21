Discussing 3 Keys to Arizona State Defeating Colorado
TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at what Arizona State must to to defeat the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.
Below is a partial transcript from Sam Leavitt's final talk with media this season following the October 18 win over Texas Tech.
Leavitt on Kenny Dillingham
"I mean, honestly throughout the week, you know, you talk about a coach that just knows your players well, so it knows I approach you in those moments. And, you know, talk about someone who talks about every single scenario there is."
On Game-Winning Drive
"I mean, you know, we had done really good with control passing all game. So going into that two minute, you know, there wasn't too much worry there. I was just getting our guys dialed, you know, no pre snap penalties, holdings, taking care of the ball, and, you know, we're gonna drive down the field, and then it just really up to me to, you know, put the ball in their hands and have them make plays. That's what happened. You know, up front, I was really proud of the guys, but, you know, we had some guys dinged up, and people had to step up."
On Jaren Hamilton's Breakout Game
"Yeah, kid that can really roll. You know, he's been coming to work for a while now, and kind of, you know, challenged him in a lot of ways. So, you know, someone who's just know when the lights come on. Some people make plays, you know. And he's one of those guys, you know. So really proud of him. He brings really positive energy every single day, you know, I really like the kid and shows up on game day."
On ASU's Performance in Clutch Time
"I don't know. I feel like we've always just been good at two minute. I don't know why. You know, it's not like we really do too much different. Kind of just clicks better. Because I feel like, you know, we kind of have to win. You know, this is a team. We compete in everything that we do now, like you said, we play Clash Royale, you know me and JT always compete in everything.
You know, I'm at the game, I'm at the house, and I got a mini football and I'm taping this cardboard box with a target in my house, playing against all my buddies, like, just stuff like that. You know, when you get into those moments, it's just a situation you're comfortable with, and everything kind of clicks."
