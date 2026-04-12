Evaluating Arizona State's Chances to Retain Key Portal Players

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the chances that head coach Randy Bennett is able to retain three key players from the previous roster.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Massamba Diop

The door isn't closed for Diop to ultimately make a return to Tempe. While the rising star will see a fair amount of the process dictated by his representation, entering the portal with a "do not contact" tag actually increases the chances of returning to the Sun Devils, as they will be competing with a finite amount of programs.

While Diop's return doesn't feel likely, there are factors that might draw him to stay - including Bennett's construction of an all-star staff and the opportunity to be the unquestioned face of the program in 2026-27.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chances: Around 20%

Noah Meeusen

Meeusen's entrance into the portal on Tuesday morning came as a mild surprise to the Arizona State fanbase, as the Belgian combo guard worked his way into the starting lineup as the season progressed and appeared to be an ideal fit in Bennett's system - on both sides of the ball.

It seems as if Meeusen is either gauging options on the open market with the ultimate intention of returning, or is waiting to see how Bennett attacks roster-building with the option to depart as a response in the fold. This is a complex situation, as the sophomore's market is somewhat challenging to pinpoint from an NIL perspective, although the two-way guard could very well receive a handsome offer on the open market.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives around Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Chances: Around 40%

Santiago Trouet

Trouet followed both Meeusen and Diop with entering his name in the portal as well after a lone season in Tempe. The forward paced the team in rebounding, while also vastly improving as a play finisher as the season went on - although he was somewhat polarizing amongst the fanbase.

Trouet still feels to be the likeliest of the three to make a return for two major reasons - market and role. While Diop and Meeusen are sure to draw lofty offers from high-major rivals, the same isn't a certainty for Trouet. The junior would also be an ideal straight-line fit into Bennett's operations, as his strengths could very easily be leveraged in doses in a year that the first-year coach is seeking to set a defined identity.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) controls the ball against Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chances: Around 50%