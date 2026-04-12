Evaluating Arizona State's Chances to Retain Key Portal Players
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TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the chances that head coach Randy Bennett is able to retain three key players from the previous roster.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Massamba Diop
The door isn't closed for Diop to ultimately make a return to Tempe. While the rising star will see a fair amount of the process dictated by his representation, entering the portal with a "do not contact" tag actually increases the chances of returning to the Sun Devils, as they will be competing with a finite amount of programs.
While Diop's return doesn't feel likely, there are factors that might draw him to stay - including Bennett's construction of an all-star staff and the opportunity to be the unquestioned face of the program in 2026-27.
Chances: Around 20%
Noah Meeusen
Meeusen's entrance into the portal on Tuesday morning came as a mild surprise to the Arizona State fanbase, as the Belgian combo guard worked his way into the starting lineup as the season progressed and appeared to be an ideal fit in Bennett's system - on both sides of the ball.
It seems as if Meeusen is either gauging options on the open market with the ultimate intention of returning, or is waiting to see how Bennett attacks roster-building with the option to depart as a response in the fold. This is a complex situation, as the sophomore's market is somewhat challenging to pinpoint from an NIL perspective, although the two-way guard could very well receive a handsome offer on the open market.
Chances: Around 40%
Santiago Trouet
Trouet followed both Meeusen and Diop with entering his name in the portal as well after a lone season in Tempe. The forward paced the team in rebounding, while also vastly improving as a play finisher as the season went on - although he was somewhat polarizing amongst the fanbase.
Trouet still feels to be the likeliest of the three to make a return for two major reasons - market and role. While Diop and Meeusen are sure to draw lofty offers from high-major rivals, the same isn't a certainty for Trouet. The junior would also be an ideal straight-line fit into Bennett's operations, as his strengths could very easily be leveraged in doses in a year that the first-year coach is seeking to set a defined identity.
Chances: Around 50%
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.