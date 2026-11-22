In the first half, it was a Sun Devil dream. In the second, the opposite. And in overtime, Arizona State left stunned.

After leading 24-7, Arizona State football fell in overtime 30-27 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, falling to 6-5 on the season and 4-4 in conference.

What did ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham have to say after the roller coaster of a home finale? Here is everything the Sun Devil HC had to say:

Thoughts on Overtime, Second Half Clock Management

"Yeah, to us, that fourth down was, you're on your minus 45. You go for it. You're not guaranteeing points. You still got to gain 15. You got to get two more first downs to really feel good about 20 yards, 15 for a long one, 20 still a long one to even get points. So the getting it doesn't guarantee a win. If you don't get it in there on the 45 with a timeout, 35 seconds left, which is what the clock was at. You're almost their guy can kick it from 40 out. It just wasn't, in my opinion, worth the risk of not getting it and almost ending the game in regulation. We got the stop in overtime, so I would say that part played out correctly. The call in overtime that wasn't really a trick play for us. We've practiced that a bunch. We've done so much quarterback motion out. We just ran a normal naked. So it wasn't like a trick play. We just called a base play just with a different action."

"We were just trying to take as much time as possible. That way, if we got a stop, we would have a chance to knee it out or run it out. And so, not that I wasn't concerned about them tying it or taking a lead after that, and you not having enough time. I wasn't playing that they're going to automatically score. No, I was playing that, hey, if we get a stop, we're going to win because in that situation, I think they can manage the clock. If they're moving the ball as much as they want, they're going to be able to kind of control the clock as well. So I was planning for us getting a stop."

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Thoughts on QB Jake Fette's Overtime Interception, Performance

"He thinks that game's on him. That game's not on him at all. Like, the kid played really, really good football for a lot of that football game, and there are so many plays that that game could have been flipped when you play an overtime game. There are 10s of plays that could have completely changed the dynamic of the game. And we made some of those with all of our fourth=down conversions throughout the game. How efficient we were, to convert drives. But there's so many plays that you could look at that could have changed the outcome of that game, not just the final play. Like I told him, if you play quarterback, when things go good, people think you're good. Things go bad, they're gonna point to the bad. It doesn't matter whose fault it is. People are gonna point to you or to me. And I said, that game wasn't on you. So he's taking it hard, and that's what's gonna make him a great quarterback: how passionate he is about the game, but I have utmost belief in Jake.

ASU WR Reed Harris and his Final Game at Home

"He's just such a good kid, so passionate, loves the game. His success here, and what I think, his future is so, so bright that he's going to be somebody who's going to be able to come back here and call this home forever. And I think he's a guy that is going to be very, very successful whenever he chooses to go to the next level. I think he's going to be a guy that everybody's cheering for."

Next Up: Territorial Cup vs. Arizona

"Territorial Cup, the biggest game of the year. So we got to have guys that step up and learn on the fly. Especially at the boundary safety position, when you lose Lyrik (Rawls) to Boogie (Wilson), right? And then after Boogie, Zeth (Thues) goes down, right? Then we moved Kyan (McDonald) there, and then Kyan goes down. So that's a position, and they kind of were attacking that spot a few times. So that's a position that we've got to really figure out what we want to do here going into this last week."