EXCLUSIVE: Mason Marden Talks Arizona State Commitment Updates
Arizona State has been looking to improve its recruiting tactics, as they have been able to show some positive signs in the 2026 class.
They have been able to land in many different schools and states across the nation. One of the states that they were successful in when it comes to the recruiting scene is the state of Missouri. They landed one of the state of Missouri's best players. That player is Mason Marden.
Marden is one of the more intriguing players in the class, as he is a possible green dot player down the line for the Arizona State Sun Devils. He is a very popular name to know in the state of Missouri, and recently caught up with the Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail the current updates he has around his commitment.
Here is what the talented prospect had to say about the commitment he has made.
"My commitment has been well, the staff at ASU still keeps up with constant communication and has been sending me cutups to watch film on," the commit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils about the latest updates he has in his Arizona State Sun Devils commitment at this time.
The staff has been in communication with the talented committee quite often. Here are the coaches the talented recruit has been speaking to the most in his commitment.
"AJ Cooper and Max Silver have been keeping up with my season and constantly building the relationship before I come and enroll in January."
The talented commit is set to visit for multiple games this season. He confirmed the games that he is set to visit
"I visited last week for the opening game, and I will return for Texas Tech and West Virginia."
Marden has been receiving graphics from certain teams, but is he locked all the way in with the Arizona State Sun Devils?
"Some schools have sent good luck graphics, but besides that, no schools have reached out, and they respect my closed commitment and the fact that I’m locked in with ASU."
He detailed more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about if he is set to visit any other school this season for game day visits.
"No I am not visiting any other schools my recruitment is shut down."
