Who is The Sun Devils Top 2027 Football Target?

Who Is The Top Target For Arizona State Sun Devils Football Recruiting In The 2027 Recruiting Class?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been looking to land prospects from all over the place, as they have been looking to land the best players in the nation. They have started to recruit many different classes heavily, with some classes taking more of a priority. This is because the closer the class is to getting to campus the more these schools will recruit them.
For example, the Arizona State Sun Devils have been doing a great job in the 2026 class, which has allowed them to move to the 2027 class primarily, because many of their top targets are off the board in the 2027 class.
They are also not focusing on the 2028 class and up as much because the only time they can communicate with these prospects is in person, as they are not allowed to talk to these players on the phone. 2028 will be able to talk to coaches on the phone beginning in June of next year, which is quite far off. This has made a large majority of their focus on the 2027 class.
This has allowed them to communicate with many different players as well as evaluate these guys. They are getting closer and closer to completing their recruiting board, as they have hopes of landing certain prospects.
While they are still building their board, they do have a set of prospects they are hopeful to land as soon as possible. This is because they are hopeful for the top prospect in their class to end up in the Arizona State Sun Devils class. Who is that top prospect?
That top prospect is without a doubt Zerek Sidney. Sidney is one of the best wide receivers in the class of 2027, who also has ties to the state of Arizona, as he resides in the state of Arizona. Sidney is one of the better players in the nation and has started to receive many different offers.
This includes offers from teams like USC, Washington, and, of course, the Sun Devils. Sidney currently plays high school football with Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona. The Arizona high school football program has been one of the best programs, thanks to Sidney, who is primed for a huge season.
While no commitment date has been set it is safe to say that the Arizona State Sun Devils are targeting him as their top target at this time.
