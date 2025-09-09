EXCLUSIVE: Zeth Thues Talks Arizona State Sun Devils Loyalty
The Arizona State Sun Devils have multiple different commits in the 2026 classes as they have been able to do their job at a very efficient level as they have landed multiple different prospects in the 2026 class from many different states and many different positions which is exactly what they needed to do as they needed to have a very good class after losing some of their better players last season in this season, which is exactly what makes these players even more important down the line.
One of the players that they landed is Zeth Thues. Thues is a 2026 safety from the Arizona State Sun Devils class who continues to be one of the better players in the class and continues to show up as one of the more positive names when it comes to film, as he is one of the better evaluated players for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail the latest news surrounding his commitment and recruitment.
- "My commitment has been great so far, it’s a good feeling not having to worry about the recruiting process as a senior, so I can put more emphasis and focus on production and improvement," Zeth Thues stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his current updates surrounding the Arizona State Sun Devils camp and his commitment.
He would then go into detail about which coaches have been standing out the most with the communication, and key details as of recent.
- "I talk to a lot of the staff but mainly coach B. Ward. All conversations are always good and energetic."
Will the prospect visit the Arizona State Sun Devils still?
- "Yes, I plan on making it too as much home games as possible."
Has the commit been talking with any other schools? He goes into detail.
- "I have shut down all of my connections outside of ASU. I am 100% committed and believe I have found my future home in the program. I am blessed to have an opportunity to play for my hometown school, so that means a great deal to me, knowing I have a city behind me."
He would then confirm his message yet again, as he is locked in with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
- "I have zero plans or interests in any schools outside of ASU."
