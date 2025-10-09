Exploring ASU's Receiving Room Emerging Beyond Jordyn Tyson
TEMPE -- Life is full of parity in the world of college football - the Arizona State Sun Devils are a prime example of that.
Kenny Dillingham's program has gone 15-4 since the beginning of the 2024 season despite never rostering a consistent second receiving option behind Jordyn Tyson.
This isn't a slight of any of the talented wideouts on the roster whatsoever - numerous factors have played into this development, including flow of the game.
The efforts of the supporting cast have become more apparent in recent weeks - even in small doses - this is something that OC Marcus Arroyo confronted when asked by Arizona State on SI following Wednesday's practice.
Arroyo's Take on Recent Emergence of Supporting Cast
“Yeah, I mean being able to spread the ball a little bit around is obviously helps your offense when you're not targeting on such a dynamic player like see guys stuff up and watch guys like Jaren (Hamilton) make some big plays and start to really come to life. We've seen Chamon (Metayer) do that, Leek (Malik McClain) making his plays. It just helps you spread the field a little bit more and take a little bit off the light off Jordyn, obviously, who's a very special player. We know how much we target him, but those guys are contributing factors to things like the red zone and third down. They got to step up, because we can spread it around a bit more, and those guys got to become more effective and find ways to utilize them.”
The emergence of targets such as Hamilton, Metayer, and McClain have been beneficial in their own unique ways.
Hamilton's bread-and-butter is winning reps over-the-top, as evidenced by his 44-yard catch against TCU that resulted in a field goal by Jesus Gomez - this is with his all-around ability having yet to come to fruition in-game.
Metayer is an incredibly reliable target in the short game, as well as in red-zone scenarios - particularly coming through in the games against Texas State and Baylor. The All-Big 12 seletion has the potential to be a matchup issue for Utah.
McClain has a knack for making big plays despite not fully breaking through on a regular basis - the 15-yard catch that set up Hamilton's explosive play was another example of that, as it was third down at that point before the play was made.
This cast has come together without even mentioning recent standouts such as Derek Eusebio, TE Cameron Harpole, and the returning Jalen Moss, who is set to play for the first time since week one.
Arizona State's battle against Utah is set to kickoff at 7:15 P.M. Arizona time on Saturday night.
