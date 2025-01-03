Rules expert settles Arizona State-Texas targeting debate
Almost 48 hours after Texas' thrilling 39-31 win over Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, the debate rages on: Should the Longhorns have been flagged for targeting late in the fourth quarter?
Sports media pundits, former coaches and fans have weighed in, and when you remove the bias from Texas or Arizona State fans, the consensus is overwhelming: Targeting should have been called.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt said "that's targeting a hundred times out of a hundred." Outkick's Clay Travis said "I have watched every college football game that matters — and tons that don’t — for the entire targeting era. How is this not targeting? Legit would love to hear this explained. It’s textbook."
But what about a rules expert?
Gene Steratore Settles Targeting Debate
Gene Steratore, former NFL and college basketball official and current rules analyst for CBS Sports, weighed in on social media.
And he left no doubt.
"My phone has been burning up all morning," Steratore wrote on X. "Yes, this should have been a flag for targeting in Texas vs. Arizona State. It meets all of the criteria of targeting (Rule 9-1-4)."
Why was this non-call such a big deal? Because it would have potentially altered the outcome of the game.
With the Peach Bowl tied 24-24 and just over one minute to play in the fourth quarter, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt completed a 10-yard pass to Melquan Stovall over the middle. Stovall was immediately hit, helmet to helmet, by Texas safety Michael Taaffe. Stovall fell to the turf and did not get up for several minutes.
No flag was thrown on the field, but the play was reviewed for targeting. The officials determined it was not targeting, and Arizona State was faced with 4th-and-5 at their own 48-yard line with 1:03 to play. If targeting had been correctly called, ASU would have had the ball 1st-and-10 at the Texas 37-yard line — and Taaffe would have been ejected.
There's no guarantee Arizona State would have won the game, but the Sun Devils should have had the opportunity to control the final 1:03 and set up a potential game-winning field goal — or even bust a big run by running back Cam Skattebo, who dominated Texas in the second half and was named the Peach Bowl's Offensive MVP.
After the game, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark called for a review of the targeting play and clarification of the targeting rule.
“As a member of the College Football Playoff management committee, I have had multiple discussions seeking clarity surrounding the targeting call on Arizona State’s final drive of the 4th quarter with Richard Clark,” Yormark said in a statement, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger. “Moving forward, we need to address CFP officiating to ensure national standards are developed. These standards will be crucial to the CFP’s future, and I look forward to discussing them with my fellow committee members when we meet next.”