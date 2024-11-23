Arizona State vs. BYU live score updates: Follow Big 12 football showdown
Game time has finally arrived.
No. 21 Arizona State and No. 14 BYU meet Saturday in Tempe, Arizona, with potential berths in the Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff on the line.
Follow our live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis from the biggest college football game of the weekend:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Halftime Stats: ASU 21, BYU 3
Arizona State dominated the first half in almost every category. The Sun Devils outgained the Cougars 208 yards to 114 and pounded them on the ground 112 yards to 25.
Cam Skattebo, in front of a national television audience, continued to be the tip of the spear for the Sun Devils. He rushed 16 times for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first half.
Second Quarter Live Updates
Halftime score: Arizona State 21, BYU 3
BYU field goal: Will Ferrin drills a 49-yard field to put BYU on the board with 25 seconds left in the first half. Arizona State leads 21-3.
ASU touchdown! On 3rd-and-1, Cam Skattebo busts through the line for a 23-yard touchdown run to give Arizona State a 21-0 lead with 1:53 left in the first half. Skattebo is making a statement on a big stage: He has 16 carries for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns.
ASU recovers onside kick! The Sun Devils surprise BYU with an onside kick and it ricochets off a BYU player and ASU pounces on it. Kenny Dillingham is putting on a coaching clinic. When he said the Sun Devils were "playing with house money" he was not kidding. ASU has the ball at midfield, leading 14-0 with 4:28 left in the first half.
ASU touchdown! Cam Skattebo scores again, this time on a 4-yard run, to cap off an impressive 12-play, 95-yard drive to give Arizona State a 14-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first half. Skattebo has 12 carries for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Leavitt to Tyson! ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt finally connects with Jordyn Tyson on a big play — 54 yards to the BYU 29-yard line. ASU is driving with under 8:00 left in the first half, leading 7-0.
BYU interception: The Cougars answer back with an interception of their own on a tipped pass. Sam Leavitt's pass ricocheted off the helmet of BYU lineman John Nelson and into the arms of BYU defensive back Tanner Wall. Leavitt took a huge hit on ASU's first possession and looks a little unsettled. He's 1-of-4 passing for 10 yards.
First Quarter Live Updates
End of first quarter: Arizona State 7, BYU 0
ASU interception! Prince Dorbah tips a Jake Retzlaff pass at the line of scrimmage and Jordan Crook comes up with the interception for ASU. Another huge play by ASU's defense in the first quarter. The Sun Devils take over on their own 35-yard line with 2:22 left in the first quarter, leading 7-0.
Officials miss holding call: ASU coach Kenny Dillingham is livid on the sideline after the officials missed a blatant holding call on BYU's offensive line.
ASU touchdown! Cam Skattebo caps off a drive he dominated with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Arizona State a 7-0 lead. Skattebo carried the ball 7 times for 44 yards on the drive.
BYU turnover on downs! The Cougars go for it on 4th-and-5 at ASU's 46-yard line and Jake Retzlaff's pass falls incomplete. Arizona State takes over at its own 46-yard line with 11:20 left in the first quarter.
Arizona State wins the toss and defers. BYU will start with the ball.
Pregame Updates
The weather is perfect in Tempe. It's 77 degrees and there is not a cloud in the sky. And Mountain America Stadium is packed.