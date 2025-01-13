Arizona State All-American goes viral after game-winning field goal
Zane Gonzalez is not only the best kicker in Arizona State history — he's also one of the best kickers in college football history.
When Gonzalez graduated from ASU in 2017, he left as the all-time FBS leader in made field goals with 96. He is now No. 2 on the all-time list behind former NC State kicker Christopher Dunn.
Gonzalez won the Lou Groza award as the nation's best kicker in 2016 and he's just the third Arizona State player to be named a unanimous All-American.
On Sunday, Gonzalez went viral not only for his kicking prowess, but also for his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.
As Gonzalez took the field to attempt the game-winning field goal for the Washington Commanders in their NFL wildcard game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the TV cameras caught Gonzalez repeatedly fixing his hair before he put his helmet on.
Gonzalez has been public about his battle with OCD since he was at Arizona State.
“I’ve done a lot of research on it,” Gonzalez told The Charlotte Observer in 2021. “Specifically, sometimes I rinse my hands before kicks. ... And I was kind of curious about that. But that’s one of the most common things that people with OCD do. It instantly makes you just feel relieved. I don’t know why, if it’s just a placebo effect. It’s not something I love having. But it just is what it is, and I’ve learned to deal with it.”
Gonzalez dealt with it just fine on Sunday night, making the 37-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Washington a 23-20 win over Tampa Bay. It was Washington's first playoff victory since 2006.
His kick hit the right upright and ricocheted through the goalposts. It was a dramatic finish for Gonzalez and the Commanders. Gonzalez, who was signed to Washington's practice squad in November and was elevated to the 53-man roster in December, was a perfect 3-of-3 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points.
Gonzalez and the Commanders will face the Detroit Lions next week in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.