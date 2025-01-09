Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt will return: 'I want to have a statue here'
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham thought he found his quarterback of the future in redshirt freshman Sam Leavitt when he grabbed him out of the transfer portal last offseason.
It turns out he was right.
The former Michigan State Spartan came to ASU as a three-star transfer prospect in December 2023 and the results speak for themselves. Leavitt led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship and an 11-3 finish on a season that ended in a double-overtime battle with SEC powerhouse Texas in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
ASU was granted an extended five-day window for its players to enter the transfer portal following the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1. Three former Sun Devils took the opportunity to put their names in the portal after the game — Leavitt wasn't one of them.
Arizona State's quarterback emphatically announced his return to Tempe via X.
"Where else would I rather be?!," Leavitt said in the post.
Leavitt doubled down on his announcement, telling On3 he wants to be recognized as one of the greatest Arizona State players in school history.
“I want to have a statue here and make Arizona State something that it’s never been before,” Leavitt said to On3.
Leavitt's Value Jumps To $3 Million
Arizona State was going to do whatever it took to keep Leavitt in Tempe. According to On3, Leavitt signed a new deal with the Sun Angel Collective for the 2025 season. He's valuated as the No. 15 college athlete in the country with a roster value of $3 million on On3's NIL 100 list. He sits behind Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava's $3.1 million valuation, and just ahead of Michigan incoming freshman and the class of 2025's No. 1 player in the country Bryce Underwood's $2.9 million.
In his first season in Tempe, Leavitt was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and named to the all-conference second-team. The redshirt freshman finished the season with just six interceptions to his 24 touchdown passes, completing 215-of-350 attempts (61.7%) for 2,885 yards. He also added 443 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Prior to ASU, Leavitt played in only four games at Michigan State in 2023, preserving his redshirt status. In his four appearances, the QB completed 15-of-23 passes (65.2%) for 139 yards matching a pair of interceptions with two touchdowns. He signed to the Spartans as a four-star recruit and the No. 18 quarterback in the country according to 247sports.
Leavitt had some unbelievable moments in Arizona State's Peach Bowl loss, but the game ended with him throwing an interception on a 3rd-and-8 play in double overtime. It was just his sixth interception of the season. Arizona State needed a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game and send it to a third overtime.
Leavitt was harassed by the Longhorns' defensive line all game and finished 24-of-46 for 222 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He was magical with his legs, rushing 13 times for 60 yards, including an incredible 16-yard scramble on a 3rd-and-14 play in the first overtime. He clearly missed the presence of wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who suffered a season-ending injury in ASU's rivalry win over Arizona. Tyson, who finished with 1,101 yards receiving, is expected to be back next season.