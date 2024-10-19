All Sun Devils

Arizona State-Cincinnati game time, TV channel, how to watch online

The Sun Devils and Bearcats have an early kickoff time Saturday

Ben Sherman

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham has turned around the Sun Devils in his second season in Tempe.
Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham has turned around the Sun Devils in his second season in Tempe. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Arizona State Sun Devils are used to being underdogs.

Picked to finish last in the Big 12, Kenny Dillingham's football team has surged to a 5-1 start behind running back Cam Skattebo, an opportunistic defense and relentless effort.

Now the Sun Devils will have to overcome the loss of their starting quarterback. Redshirt freshman QB Sam Leavitt, who has started all six games for Arizona State, injured his ribs in last week's 27-19 win over Utah and is out for Saturday's game at Cincinnati (4-2).

Fortunately Dillingham has one of the most experienced backup quarterbacks in the country on his roster. Fifth-year senior QB Jeff Sims, who has started 25 games in his career, will take the reins for ASU this weekend. Sims has passed for 4,759 yards and rushed for 1,372 yards in his career.

This is the first - and only - Eastern Time Zone game for the Sun Devils this season. The noon ET kickoff will feel more like 9 a.m. on their body clocks. Dillingham moved the team's schedule up by an hour or more this week to help combat the time change and reset their body clocks. The team also flew out early - on Thursday - to help adjust to the time zone.

The Bearcats started the week as 2.5-point favorites, then the line grew to as many as 6.5 points. Going into the game Cincinnati is favored by 4.5 points.

Here are details on the latest betting odds, predictions and how to watch Arizona State's Big 12 road game at Cincinnati:

Arizona State at Cincinnati TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: Arizona State (5-1, 2-1) at Cincinnati (4-2, 2-1) in a Big 12 football game

When: 9 a.m. MST/Noon ET | Saturday, October 19

Where: Nippert Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Cincinnati 28, Arizona State 24

Betting Odds: Cincinnati is favored by 4.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

