5 takeaways from Arizona State's 27-19 Big 12 win over No. 16 Utah
Arizona State football shook up the college football world Friday night with a 27-19 upset over No. 16 Utah.
The highly anticipated return of the Utes seventh-year senior quarterback Cam Rising was thwarted by a stout defense that forced three turnovers and matched by an exceptional two-touchdown performance from senior running back Cam Skattebo.
Here are five takeaways from the biggest win of Kenny Dillingham's tenure:
Dillingham scaring off ghost of Herm Edwards
The ramifications of Herm Edwards and company’s recruiting violations still linger around Mountain America Stadium, but Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham continues to erase the memory.
Not only did Dillingham pull off the upset against one of the country’s best programs, but he also did what Edwards could not do in the same scenario. With a similar record in 2019, Edwards and his Sun Devils fell to Utah 21-3, while holding a national ranking.
Is it safe to say that the Dillingham era is different in the best way yet?
Caleb McCullough leads lockdown defense
Arizona State redshirt senior linebacker Caleb McCullough got the starting nod with junior linebacker Keyshaun Elliott suspended for the first half because of a targeting penalty vs. Kansas last week. It's safe to say McCullough did not waste his opportunity.
McCullough grabbed two interceptions off of Rising, including the game-sealing pick late in the fourth quarter. He also led the team with 12 tackles.
"That was a guy that was here through all the mess," said Dillingham after the game. "He was here when all the bad things were happening. ... He's one of the few people that stayed. And for him to make that play is awesome. Kudos to him. Gave him a game ball."
Sun Devils Sophomore Keith Abney II chimed in with an interception of his own. Abney and McCullough’s turnovers were just highlights of an overall outstanding defensive night that held the Utes to 140 total rushing yards and 209 passing yards, allowing just one touchdown — all well below Utah’s season averages.
Bernard-Skatteboo battle doesn't disappoint
Both teams pounded the ball on the ground with their talented running backs - and it lived up to the hype. Utah senior Micah Bernard and Skattebo brought very different styles of running to the game but finished with similarly effective results.
Skattebo easily eclipsed the 100-yard mark — finishing the night with 158 yards on 22 carries — with hard-nosed running, wearing down Utah’s defense before breaking out for runs of 50 and 47 yards in the third and fourth quarter.
Bernard, on the other hand, made electrifying plays left and right for an offense that wasn’t providing much help. With Rising struggling in the pass game, Bernard was the lifeline for Utah's offense in the first half. He was responsible for almost half of the quarterback’s completions, while receiving limited, sporadic touches.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham changed the gameplan in the second half, relying more on his talented senior - and it paid dividends. Despite the adjustment leading to a 129-yard night on 21 carries - which included a 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter to reclaim a short-lived lead - it was an adjustment made about a quarter too late.
Rising's lingering injury history a problem
Rising seemed to have been hindered by an awkward tackle in the Utes’ opening drive of the game that appeared to affect the usability of his right leg. The super-super senior completed only 16-of-37 passes (43.2%) for 209 yards and added insult to injury with his trio of interceptions.
While the injury in question wasn’t the one that kept him sidelined for the previous three games, it does bring a continued awareness to his lingering history of being sidelined.
Sun Devils utilize both transfer portal QBs
Though it wasn’t on purpose — and definitely more of a scare than a feat — ASU redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt’s brief injury gave another transfer QB an opportunity.
Senior Jeff Sims punched in a two-yard scamper in the second quarter to give the Sun Devils their first lead. A well-traveled veteran, the score marked the third FBS team Sims has scored for, having stints at Georgia Tech and Nebraska before landing in Tempe back in May. It was short-lived, but Dillingham showed that if his QB1 goes down, he’s prepared for it.