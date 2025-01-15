Arizona State lineman transfers for second time
The college football transfer portal has redefined the old saying "third time's the charm," giving the opportunity for college football players to get a fresh start over, and over ... and over again.
Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman J'Mond Tapp transferred to Arizona State in April after spending two seasons at Texas. Following the 2024 season, Tapp jumped back into the transfer portal once the winter window opened in December.
He's now on the move again.
Tapp committed to Southern Mississippi on Monday.
The redshirt sophomore was one of 19 transfer portal entries for the Sun Devils this winter. ASU lost five defensive linemen during the cycle: Tapp, redshirt senior Harold Brooks II, redshirt sophomore Tristan Monday, and redshirt freshmen Myles Amey, Kyran Bourda and Landen Thomas (UNLV).
Tapp didn't put together any in-game minutes for the Sun Devils in 2024. His limited experience came during his two seasons at Texas.
The defensive lineman signed to Texas as a four-star recruit and No. 11 edge rusher in the country in the class of 2022. He played limited snaps in his freshman season, recording only one tackle. He saw more time in 2023 with the Longhorns, making eight tackles in five games before departing for Tempe.
ASU's five defensive line transfers are more than any other position on the team. On the same day Tapp committed, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham landed a commitment from former Oregon redshirt freshman My'Keil Garner to start rebuilding ASU's line.