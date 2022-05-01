ASU Draft Recap: Four Sun Devils Drafted, More Sign as Free Agents

The Sun Devils had four players drafted this year, with more joining teams as undrafted free agents.

For the first time since 2015, Arizona State had four players selected in the NFL draft.

Running back Rachaad White was the first off the board, taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at pick No. 91 in the third round.

Tampa Bay's interest in White was obvious from the start, as they met with White at the NFL Scouting Combine and also brought him in for a private visit.

White became the highest Arizona State running back drafted since 2000, when J.R. Redmond was selected by New England with pick No. 76.

Thirty picks later, cornerback Jack Jones became the second Sun Devil to hear his name called at the podium. The Patriots made Jones their fourth Arizona State product to be drafted since 2016, following in the footsteps of Devin Lucien, Christian Sam and N'Keal Harry.

Much like White and Tampa Bay, New England's interest in Jones was well documented. The Patriots met with Jones multiple times during the offseason.

At No. 147, defensive lineman D.J. Davidson became ASU's third player off the board when the New York Giants selected him.

In the seventh round, cornerback Chase Lucas was the fourth and final Arizona State product to be drafted thanks to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 237.

ASU's four total players taken trailed only UCLA (6) in the Pac-12.

Selections by Pac-12 School

UCLA - 6

Arizona State - 4

Washington - 4

USC - 3

California - 2

Washington State - 2

Oregon - 1

Oregon State - 1

Stanford - 1

Utah - 1

Arizona and Colorado were the only teams to not have a player drafted.

The Pac-12 tied for third with the Big 12 among all conferences with 25 selections, trailing the 14-team SEC (65) and Big Ten (48) conferences and ahead of the 14-team ACC (21).

Shortly following the draft, Arizona State had a number of players sign as undrafted free agents.

Tackle Kellen Diesch was the first to land with a team, almost immediately signing with the Miami Dolphins. Fellow offensive lineman Dohnovan West followed suit and landed with the San Francisco 49ers. He reportedly received a $10,000 signing bonus with a total of $100,000 guaranteed.

Linebacker Darien Butler reunited with former defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce in Las Vegas, as he signed with the Raiders.

Tight end Curtis Hodges had interest from multiple teams, but chose Washington. The Commanders had a high Day-3 grade on Hodges, but per a source, knew they would be able to sign him following the draft.

Other ASU Draft Notes