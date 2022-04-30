NFL Draft: New York Giants Take Arizona State's D.J. Davidson

Davidson is the third Arizona State player off the board, going in the fifth round to New York.

Early in the fifth round of the NFL draft, Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson had his dreams turn into reality.

The New York Giants selected Davidson with pick No. 147 overall, the fourth slot in the fifth round.

Through his time at ASU, Davidson played in 37 games, including 12 in 2021. Davidson played a major role in collecting double teams and filling rushing lanes for Arizona State linebackers to make plays in the absence of fellow defensive lineman Jermayne Lole.

Davidson registered an impressive four passes defended as a defensive tackle, along with 57 total tackles, one fumble recovered and a half-sack during his final season of play. His dominance in the defensive interior saw his draft stock rise over the course of the season.

Davidson, the third Arizona State player drafted this year behind Rachaad White and Jack Jones, now becomes the first ASU defensive lineman drafted since Renell Wren in 2019.

Here's what NFL.com has on Davidson:

"Gap-stuffing nose tackle who plays with good strength to disrupt blocking from guard to guard. Davidson is an early-down run defender only, but he can be a handful to get blocked on those downs. He plays on a bulky, powerful base that helps absorb double teams with relative success and he has the upper-body strength to beat a single block. He needs to improve his hand command at the point of attack and learn to shed with better timing to help him finish more consistently. Davidson projects as a backup nose for odd or even fronts."

Davidson is the eighth defensive tackle taken in this year's draft, and the third to go after Day 2.

He joins Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux as 2022 draft picks on New York's defensive line, and will initially play behind nose tackles Justin Ellis and David Moa.

