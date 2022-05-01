Report: 49ers Sign Arizona State C Dohnovan West After NFL Draft

Arizona State saw four of their own players drafted over the weekend, yet none were center Dohnovan West.

It was a major surprise to most who follow either the Sun Devils or the draft in general, as West (and fellow undrafted offensive lineman Kellen Diesch) were projected to go as high as the third round before falling to undrafted free-agent status.

However, following the draft Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported West had landed with the San Francisco 49ers with some nice compensation added in the mix.

West spent three seasons at Arizona State prior to declaring for the draft after a strong 2021 campaign that saw him pave the way for one of the Pac-12's strongest rushing attacks.

West finished the 2021 season as a second-team Pac-12 center, although he was unable to appear in Arizona State's bowl game due to hand surgery. West was named to the Rimington and Outland Trophy award watch lists while also earning preseason first-team All-Conference honors at center and PFF All-America honors prior to the season.

His capability to play all three interior spots mixed with his high football IQ made him an intriguing prospect for teams to potentially take in the third round, yet for unknown reasons Dohnovan bottomed out of the draft.

Here's The Draft Network's scouting report on West:

"He has good proactive athleticism, as evidenced in his lateral agility, balance, and body control. In the run game, he does a good job of coming off the ball hard to strike. He's athletic enough to pull and get out on the perimeter while also engaging at the second level. In the passing game, he demonstrates good ability to get them in the right protection. He has good hand quickness to snap and get in his set. He demonstrates competitiveness and good functional strength to anchor against power rushers. He plays with good awareness and intelligence. He has good latch strength in his hands and can redirect laterally with ease. In the NFL, he is a talented player who could ascend to be a starter by year two at any of the interior positions. He needs to continue to work toward consistency with regard to his technique. However, his schematic and positional versatility only adds to his value and his best football may be ahead of him."

Despite going undrafted, West will surely look to make an impact at any spot in the interior. With Alex Mack handling center duties, his best shot to make the roster would be at either guard spot.

