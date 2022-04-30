NFL Draft: Detroit Lions Select Arizona State CB Chase Lucas

Chase Lucas is the second Arizona State cornerback taken after Jack Jones, lasting until the final round of the draft.

Arizona State had their second cornerback selected in the NFL draft, although the slide was longer than anticipated.

Jack Jones was the first corner off the board, landing in New England as pick No. 121 in the fourth round.

Now, Chase Lucas gets his turn in the spotlight.

The Detroit Lions drafted Lucas with pick No. 237 in the seventh round. Lucas is the fourth Arizona State player to be taken after Rachaad White, Jack Jones and D.J. Davidson.

Lucas played in 53 career games at Arizona State, totaling 223 career tackles, 34 passes defended and six interceptions. His most important stat? Going an impressive 5-0 against rival Arizona, solidifying his status as a legendary Sun Devil of his generation.

Here's what The Draft Network has on Lucas:

"Chase Lucas is a good athlete with regard to quickness and agility in coverage situations. In the run game, he displays good tackling efficiency on the perimeter and is more of a “drag-down” tackler. He is willing to come up and tackle running backs with the idea of getting them on the ground. In the passing game, he displays his excellent instincts in the slot and shows good route recognition outside. In press-man, he displays agility to mirror in a short area and appears to have long arms, but doesn’t get a good re-route at the line of scrimmage. In off-man, he could afford to become more technically sound, more consistent with his eyes, and tends to peek, seemingly due to his eagerness to get his hands on the football. He pedals with good hips and good closing quickness to the catch point. He is extremely competitive in these situations. He doesn’t panic when the ball is in the air and easily gets his head around to locate the football. He has excellent ball skills and displays good hands when making interceptions. Due to his excellent instincts, ball skills, and length, he will excel in zone coverage. When making interceptions, he is a dynamic returner with the football in his hands—projecting as an excellent returner. On third downs, he can play inside or outside. Although his instincts would serve him well in the slot, he’s probably best suited outside. Lucas has redeeming value with his excellent instincts, ball skills, size, and competitiveness, but lacks elite play speed."

Lucas, a versatile member of ASU's secondary that can bounce around at either the boundary or the slot, arrives in a Detroit secondary that features starters Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Jerry Jacobs and Ifeatu Melifonwu.

This is the first time since 1998 that Arizona State has had two defensive backs selected in the same draft. The Sun Devils now match their total of four players taken back in 2015.

