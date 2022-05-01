Report: Arizona State LB Darien Butler Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

A total of four Arizona State players were taken in the NFL draft. Linebacker Darien Butler was not one of them.

Butler played 40 games during his stay at Arizona State, propelling himself to be one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12 conference after totaling 243 tackles in his career, seven defended passes, four sacks, four fumbles recovered, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Here's what The Draft Network said on Butler as a draft prospect:

"Darien Butler is a good athlete with good lateral movement and agility in space. In the passing game, he has aligned in the overhang against 10-personnel. He demonstrates good agility to re-route from the slot and drop into his zone. He has average rush ability from both inside and outside. In the run game, he is a downhill, physical linebacker who is a bit undersized. He demonstrates the agility to get through trash and scrape to the football. His aggressive and decisive diagnostic skills help him to make plays in the backfield. He displays the instincts to know when to shoot the gap when he can make a play in the backfield. In the NFL, he is a rotational LB and core special teams player by year two. On third downs, he can remain on the field as his athleticism allows him to drop into coverage and play man against backs in the passing game."

Oddly enough, Arizona State's official team account broke the news of Butler signing with the Las Vegas Raiders following the draft. Butler is now reunited with former defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, who coaches linebackers for the Raiders.

Butler said prior to the draft, teams across the league were intrigued by his versatility.

He said, "A lot of guys want to see me move around, they were questioning a lot about that. Hopefully I showed them that I can move very well. I'm a football player, I'm good in space. I'm very decisive. I'm very quick. I get off the block. Whatever it is on the football field, I definitely can get it done. I'm an unselfish player, I'll do anything for my team."

Now, it's time for Butler to prove a few people wrong.

