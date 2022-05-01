Sun Devils TE Curtis Hodges Signs With Washington Commanders

There's a lot to like about Arizona State tight end Curtis Hodges.

His build (6-foot-5, 257 pounds) provides a phenomenal presence in the red zone along with a capable body to remain on the line of scrimmage and block.

Hodges was not a popular choice in many mock drafts approaching the NFL draft, and those outlooks came to fruition when he was made an undrafted free agent following seven rounds of waiting.

However, Hodges had his fair share of suitors when deciding on where to land before NFL Media's Tom Pelissero first reported Hodges would sign with the Washington Commanders.

One source told All Sun Devils that Hodges also had strong interest from the 49ers before landing in Washington.

Here's his draft profile from NFL.com:

"Pass-catching tight end with intriguing blend of length and athleticism. Hodges' failure to live up to his potential at Arizona State was partially due to a slew of nagging injuries that kept him off the field. He's a legitimate seam threat with open-field separation speed and an expansive catch radius but he will need to improve as a route runner and blocker to be viewed as an NFL tight end. Hodges' injury history will be a concern, but his athletic traits and size could make him a candidate for a practice squad."

Hodges played in 41 career games at Arizona State, catching 36 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns last season over a 12-game span. Hodges earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors for his play.

He was also awarded the Levi Jones "Most Improved Player" award by Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards following a strong 2021 season that saw Hodges emerge as a strong blanket of security and red-zone target for Arizona State.

Now, Hodges joins a Commanders roster with five other tight ends, most notably led by Logan Thomas. A source close to the situation said Washington had Hodges graded fairly highly for a Day 3 selection but was confident they would be able to sign him after the draft.

Time will tell if he will be able to do anything, but Hodges at least has his opportunity.

