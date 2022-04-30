NFL Draft: Arizona State RB Rachaad White Taken by Buccaneers in Third Round

NFL Draft: Rachaad White Selected by Buccaneers in Third Round
Former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White is the first ASU player off the board in the NFL draft, as he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with pick No. 91 overall in the third round.
White scored 15 times on the ground last season, while reaching 1,006 rushing yards on 182 attempts (5.5 yards per carry) only one season after averaging 10 yards per carry in 42 attempts during the shortened COVID season of 2020.
His abilities as a receiver coming out of the backfield made him extremely valuable, and Tampa Bay will look to make good on everything he brings to the table.
White joins a loaded backfield that includes Leonard Fournette, Gio Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.
Here's what The Draft Network said on White leading up to the draft:
White is the highest Arizona State running back drafted since 2000, when J.R. Redmond was selected by New England with pick No. 76.
