NFL Draft: Arizona State RB Rachaad White Taken by Buccaneers in Third Round

Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Rachaad White Selected by Buccaneers in Third Round

The Sun Devils' first draft pick landed in the third round, as Rachaad White is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White is the first ASU player off the board in the NFL draft, as he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with pick No. 91 overall in the third round.

White scored 15 times on the ground last season, while reaching 1,006 rushing yards on 182 attempts (5.5 yards per carry) only one season after averaging 10 yards per carry in 42 attempts during the shortened COVID season of 2020.

His abilities as a receiver coming out of the backfield made him extremely valuable, and Tampa Bay will look to make good on everything he brings to the table. 

White joins a loaded backfield that includes Leonard Fournette, Gio Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. 

Here's what The Draft Network said on White leading up to the draft:

White is the highest Arizona State running back drafted since 2000, when J.R. Redmond was selected by New England with pick No. 76. 

Thank you for making AllSunDevils.com your choice for Arizona State Sun Devils coverage! Make sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for more news, updates, analysis and more!

TOP STORIES

Basketball: ASU G Jay Heath Enters Portal

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dohnovan West Taken in ESPN Three-Round Mock Draft

Sun Devils Land Transfer Portal OL Joey Ramos

Social Media Reacts to Sudden Arizona State Transfers

Herm Edwards Must Scramble to Save ASU Job

Arizona State LB Eric Gentry Enters Transfer Portal

ASU WR Ricky Pearsall Enters Transfer Portal

ESPN FPI Predicts Arizona State's Record

Jayden Daniels Discusses ASU Transfer, Why he Chose LSU

Four Transfer Portal WR's for Arizona State to Target

Evaluating Each ASU QB Spring Showcase Performance

Rachaad White Senior Bowl
Football

NFL Draft: Arizona State RB Rachaad White Taken by Buccaneers in Third Round

By Donnie Druin8 minutes ago
ASU Helmet
Football

Sun Devils DL Omarr Norman-Lott Enters Transfer Portal

By Donnie Druin2 hours ago
Eric Gentry
Football

Former Sun Devils LB Eric Gentry Commits to USC

By Donnie Druin3 hours ago
jermayne lole
Football

Report: Arizona State DL Jermayne Lole to 'Explore Options' in Transfer Portal

By Donnie Druin3 hours ago
LV Bunkley Shelton
Football

ASU WR LV Bunkley-Shelton Enters Transfer Portal

By Donnie DruinApr 28, 2022
Sun Devils Helmet
Football

Arizona State G Spencer Lovell Enters Transfer Portal

By Donnie DruinApr 28, 2022
Desmond Ridder
Football

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Elite Defensive Talent Falls, Quarterbacks Scattered Across Board

By Donnie DruinApr 28, 2022
Diesch
Football

NFL Draft: Pro Comparisons, Rankings for Eight Arizona State Players

By Donnie DruinApr 26, 2022