NFL Draft: Arizona State RB Rachaad White Taken by Buccaneers in Third Round

The Sun Devils' first draft pick landed in the third round, as Rachaad White is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White is the first ASU player off the board in the NFL draft, as he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with pick No. 91 overall in the third round.

White scored 15 times on the ground last season, while reaching 1,006 rushing yards on 182 attempts (5.5 yards per carry) only one season after averaging 10 yards per carry in 42 attempts during the shortened COVID season of 2020.

His abilities as a receiver coming out of the backfield made him extremely valuable, and Tampa Bay will look to make good on everything he brings to the table.

White joins a loaded backfield that includes Leonard Fournette, Gio Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Here's what The Draft Network said on White leading up to the draft:

"Rachaad White is a former 3-star recruit coming out of Mt. San Antonio Junior College. He was a two-sport athlete playing basketball and football. According to 247Sports, White ranked as the No. 50 player in the nation, No. 5 running back, and No.12 player in Missouri. His road to Division I football was not easy. Despite putting up more than 2,000 all-purpose yards as a senior in high school, he was overlooked. In 2019, he initially committed to UCLA before decommitting a few months later. He found his way to the Pac-12 after enrolling in Arizona State. White is a patient runner with a good second-gear in the open field. He’s a dangerous dual-threat back in space and excels as a pass-catcher. White does not run with great pad-level—he has an upright running style. As a result, he has to work harder to win the leverage battle."

White is the highest Arizona State running back drafted since 2000, when J.R. Redmond was selected by New England with pick No. 76.

