Arizona State OL Spencer Lovell Enters Transfer Portal

The Sun Devils lose another player to the transfer portal in potential starting offensive guard Spencer Lovell.

The departures for Arizona State in the transfer portal continue, even on a day where the NFL draft takes center stage of the football world.

After losing starting linebacker Eric Gentry and receiver Ricky Pearsall, the Sun Devils now are set to lose guard Spencer Lovell.

Lovell was initially behind San Diego State transfer Chris Martinez at the beginning of spring practice. However, by the end of the period, Lovell emerged as the starting guard opposite of LaDarius Henderson.

Arizona State's offensive line was a topic of heavy conversation heading into the season after losing three starters from 2020. Lovell's trajectory saw him as a main contributor for 2022 with starting potential.

The news comes after Iowa State guard Joey Ramos committed to Arizona State just three days prior. The starting right guard spot now appears to be a battle between him and Martinez.

Lovell arrived at Arizona State in 2018 (he initially decommitted from Colorado State in high school) from and spent majority of his time as a reserve. He enters the transfer portal after playing 11 games last season.

Lovell graduated in December and will be eligible to play immediately since he entered the transfer portal prior to May 1.

