Portal: Sun Devils Gain Commitment of Iowa State G Joey Ramos

Arizona State added another piece to their offensive line with the addition of Ramos, who is a local product.

Arizona State has not been shy about their love (and apparent need) for the transfer portal.

The Sun Devils, with a lackluster recruiting class and roster that keeps losing top talent to the portal, have been big players in grabbing veteran talent from other schools.

On Monday morning, Arizona State added another piece to their offensive line with the commitment of Iowa State guard Joey Ramos. Ramos played his high school football at Deer Valley High School (Glendale, Ariz.) before choosing Iowa State over program such as ASU, Arizona, Oregon and Washington.

Ramos entered the transfer portal on Jan. 31 after playing four seasons at Iowa State. He was also considering Bowling Green and Tulsa before committing to the Sun Devils according to Mike Farrell Sports.

After redshirting his freshman year in 2018, Ramos would go on to play in 33 games over the final three seasons of his career. His best bit of action came in 2020, where he started five games for the Cyclones.

According to Iowa State's team website, Ramos primarily played special teams.

Ramos joins the likes of Chris Martinez (San Diego State), Emmitt Bohle (Northern State) and Des Holmes (Penn State) as fresh faces along the offensive line to join from the portal. Ramos will be the only one without the luxury of spring practice under his belt.

Arizona State saw a competition open at right guard over their spring practice period, as LaDarius Henderson has the starting left guard spot locked down. Martinez initially opened as the favorite before Spencer Lovell overtook snaps towards the end of the spring.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said the team would be active in pursuing players in the transfer portal following spring practice. You can expect around five more players to be welcomed after ASU gained the commitments of Ramos and Auburn cornerback Ro Torrence over the weekend.

