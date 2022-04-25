ASU's Dohnovan West Taken in ESPN Three-Round NFL Mock Draft

Dohnovan West was the first and only Sun Devil off the board in a recent mock draft completed by ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay.

It's NFL draft week!

Now is the time where you will see mock draft madness taken to new levels, as everybody tries to make their predictions on who will go where in the greatest 32-piece puzzle on the planet.

The Pac-12 is expected to have plenty of representation on the opening night of the draft. Players such as USC's Drake London and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux are almost certain to see their name called on the first night in Las Vegas, while Utah's Devin Lloyd and Washington corners Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon are also strong possibilities to be selected.

Arizona State's current crop of draft-eligible players is headlined by running back Rachaad White, tackle Kellen Diesch and cornerback Jack Jones among others. The Sun Devils had eight players (most out of any school in the Pac-12) invited to the NFL Scouting Combine earlier in the offseason.

There, players can drastically alter their draft stock for better or worse during their time in Indianapolis.

We truly don't know which players were able to make the most out of their interviews and testing until the draft is all but in front of us.

Now, we're merely days away from the draft, and one Arizona State player has seen his stock appreciate.

Dohnovan West Selected in ESPN Three-Round NFL Mock Draft

There's been a lot of buzz surrounding former Sun Devils interior lineman Dohnovan West since meeting with teams at the Combine.

"To be honest, they (NFL teams) have asked me and I've given them the same answers as you guys: I'm willing to play whatever position. So yeah, I don't really know. I feel like most teams see me as a center, but if I have to play guard or they want me to play guard I'm willing to do that," said West to All Sun Devils in a Combine exclusive.

That buzz was confirmed to be legitimate when ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay recently completed a joint three-round mock draft where the two experts alternated picks.

Towards the end of the third round, McShay had the Philadelphia Eagles selecting West at pick No. 101 with the following reasoning:

"Jason Kelce is back on a one-year deal, but Philly should start thinking about the future. West would help out the Eagles' run game with his zone-blocking ability at the second level."

West, who played all three interior spots during his time at Arizona State, was the only Sun Devil mocked in the exercise.

West reportedly met with the Buffalo Bills at the Combine, but no other meetings have been made public.

He would become the eighth Arizona State player since 2010 to be drafted in the third round or higher while also becoming ASU's highest-drafted offensive lineman since Shawn Lauvao (pick No. 92 in 2010).

