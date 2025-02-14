Arizona State players snubbed by NFL draft combine
Despite an 11-3 season that resulted in a No. 7 ranking in the final AP Top 25 Poll, the Arizona State football program is still looking for respect.
From Cam Skattebo to Shamari Simmons, the Sun Devils roster was filled with high-end talent this past season. Despite their success, only one player was invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Consider that Arizona State's rival, the Arizona Wildcats — a team that finished 4-8 — had three players invited to the combine.
Simmons, Fautanu Among Snubs
Only 329 players received invitations to the combine, but surely Simmons and Leif Fautanu should have been among them.
Simmons, a 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back, had 72 tackles, four forced fumbles and an interception for Arizona State this past season. He also developed a reputation as a big hitter, highlighted by his booming tackle of Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner that forced a fumble and led to a safety in the Peach Bowl.
Simmons was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and had several impressive plays, including a diving interception in one of the practice sessions.
Eight Big 12 defensive backs were invited to the combine, including two from Iowa State — a team that the Sun Devils cooked in the Big 12 championship game.
The other puzzling omission was Arizona State offensive lineman Leif Fautanu. A first-team All-Big 12 selection, the 6-foot-2, 315-pound center helped open gaping holes for Skattebo while shifting protections to give QB Sam Leavitt time to throw.
Fautanu might be one of the most underrated players in the draft, and the combine would have given him a chance to showcase his strength, quickness and intelligence.
Skattebo, the one ASU player invited to the combine, will surely advocate for his teammates in one-on-one meetings with NFL general managers, scouts and coaches. Skattebo is projected to go as high as the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The NFL Scouting Combine runs Feb. 24 through March 3 in Indianapolis. Here's the full list of players who were invited.