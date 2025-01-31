Arizona State 17-year-old one of best defensive players in college basketball
It did not take Jayden Quaintance long to adjust to the college level.
Despite being the youngest player in college basketball at just 17 years old, Quaintance leads all Power 5 players in blocked shots per game at 3.0. Overall, he's fourth in the nation behind three low-major players who are all at least 7-feet tall.
Arizona State's five-star freshman stands 6-foot-9, but he boasts a 7-foot-3 wingspan. He has had eight games with four or more blocked shots, including back-to-back Big 12 games with five blocks (vs. UCF and Cincinnati).
Quaintance Has Rare Defensive Versatility
Quaintance's defensive versatility has NBA scouts drooling. With his quickness, length and overall athleticism, he can legitimately guard all five positions on the floor. This highlight reel showcases his remarkable defensive potential.
Through 19 games this season Quaintance is averaging 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. Because he doesn't turn 18 until July, he won't be eligible for the NBA draft until 2026.
In their latest 2026 NBA mock draft, NBADraft.net predicts Quaintance will be picked No. 10 overall by the Golden State Warriors.
Will Quaintance Play vs. Arizona?
Quaintance injured his ankle in Arizona State's loss to Iowa State on Saturday and did not play in the Sun Devils win over Colorado on Tuesday.
Coach Bobby Hurley is hoping to have him back for Arizona State's rivalry game vs. Arizona (14-6, 8-1) on Saturday, but it will likely be a game-time decision.
If Quaintance does play, fans will be treated to a matchup featuring multiple future NBA players.
Arizona State (12-8, 3-6) has at least two future pros in Quaintance and shooting guard Joson Sanon. Arizona boasts at least four future pros in freshman forward Carter Bryant, redshirt sophomore forward Henri Veesaar, junior guard Jaden Bradley and sophomore guard KJ Bradley.
It's safe to say there will be multiple NBA scouts in attendance Saturday at Desert Financial Arena.