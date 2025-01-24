All Sun Devils

Arizona State football offensive depth chart: Projected 2025 starters

The Sun Devils should have seven returning starters back on offense

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) returns next season, along with running back Kyson Brown (2).
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) returns next season, along with running back Kyson Brown (2). / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Arizona State Sun Devils shocked the college football world in 2024, coming from the back of the pack to win the Big 12 and earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The Sun Devils finished the 2024-25 season ranked No. 7 in the country, their highest final AP Top 25 ranking since they finished No. 4 in 1996.

Now they have to figure out how to stay on top.

Kenny Dillingham and his staff return a ton of talent in 2025 — but they also lose some big pieces, including All-American running back Cam Skattebo, who is arguably the most irreplaceable player in college football.

With the spring college football season just two months away, here's an early look at Arizona State's projected offensive depth chart.

Projected Arizona State Depth Chart - Offense

Quarterback

QB1 - Sam Leavitt, redshirt sophomore (returning starter)

Sam Leavitt passed for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first full season of college football.
Sam Leavitt passed for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first full season of college football. He also rushed for 443 yards and 5 touchdowns. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

QB2 - Jeff Sims, redshirt senior

QB3 - Cameron Dyer, freshman

Running back

RB1 - Kanye Udoh, junior (Army transfer)

Kanye Udoh was arguably the biggest transfer portal pickup for Kenny Dillingham.
Kanye Udoh was arguably the biggest transfer portal pickup for Kenny Dillingham. A 6-foot, 215-pound running back, Udoh rushed for 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns at Army last season. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

RB2 - Kyson Brown, junior

RB3 - Raleek Brown, redshirt junior

Wide Receiver

WR1 - Jordyn Tyson, redshirt junior (returning starter)

Jordyn Tyson (0) is one of the top returning wide receivers in the nation
Jordyn Tyson (0) is one of the top returning wide receivers in the nation. He caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR2 - Jalen Moss, junior (Fresno State transfer)

WR3 - Malik McLain, redshirt senior

WR4 - Jaren Hamilton, sophomore (Alabama transfer)

WR5 - Noble Johnson, sophomore (Clemson transfer)

WR6 - Chance Ables, freshman

Tight End

TE1 - Chamon Metayer, senior (returning starter)

TE2 - AJ Ia, freshman

TE3 - Khamari Anderson, junior (Kentucky transfer)

Offensive Line

LT - Josh Atkins, redshirt senior (returning starter)

LG - Ben Coleman, grad student (returning starter)

C - Makua Pule, sophomore

RG - Kyle Scott, senior (returning starter)

RT - Maxwell Iheanachor, senior (returning starter)

OL6 - Xander Ruggeroli (Nebraska transfer)

OL7 - Jimeto Obigbo (Texas State transfer)

OL8 - Manamo'ui Muti, freshman

OL9 - Maki Stewart, freshman

OL10 - Desean Bryant, freshman

