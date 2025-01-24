Arizona State football offensive depth chart: Projected 2025 starters
The Arizona State Sun Devils shocked the college football world in 2024, coming from the back of the pack to win the Big 12 and earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.
The Sun Devils finished the 2024-25 season ranked No. 7 in the country, their highest final AP Top 25 ranking since they finished No. 4 in 1996.
Now they have to figure out how to stay on top.
Kenny Dillingham and his staff return a ton of talent in 2025 — but they also lose some big pieces, including All-American running back Cam Skattebo, who is arguably the most irreplaceable player in college football.
With the spring college football season just two months away, here's an early look at Arizona State's projected offensive depth chart.
Projected Arizona State Depth Chart - Offense
Quarterback
QB1 - Sam Leavitt, redshirt sophomore (returning starter)
QB2 - Jeff Sims, redshirt senior
QB3 - Cameron Dyer, freshman
Running back
RB1 - Kanye Udoh, junior (Army transfer)
RB2 - Kyson Brown, junior
RB3 - Raleek Brown, redshirt junior
Wide Receiver
WR1 - Jordyn Tyson, redshirt junior (returning starter)
WR2 - Jalen Moss, junior (Fresno State transfer)
WR3 - Malik McLain, redshirt senior
WR4 - Jaren Hamilton, sophomore (Alabama transfer)
WR5 - Noble Johnson, sophomore (Clemson transfer)
WR6 - Chance Ables, freshman
Tight End
TE1 - Chamon Metayer, senior (returning starter)
TE2 - AJ Ia, freshman
TE3 - Khamari Anderson, junior (Kentucky transfer)
Offensive Line
LT - Josh Atkins, redshirt senior (returning starter)
LG - Ben Coleman, grad student (returning starter)
C - Makua Pule, sophomore
RG - Kyle Scott, senior (returning starter)
RT - Maxwell Iheanachor, senior (returning starter)
OL6 - Xander Ruggeroli (Nebraska transfer)
OL7 - Jimeto Obigbo (Texas State transfer)
OL8 - Manamo'ui Muti, freshman
OL9 - Maki Stewart, freshman
OL10 - Desean Bryant, freshman