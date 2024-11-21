What BYU coach Kalani Sitake said about Arizona State game
BYU's stock plummeted this week.
After suffering a 17-13 loss to Kansas — their first loss of the season — the Cougars dropped from No. 6 to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and into a tie with Colorado for first place in the Big 12.
And now they're 3.5-point underdogs to Arizona State (8-2) in arguably the biggest game on the college football schedule this weekend. The winner will be in the pole position for a berth in the Big 12 championship game; the loser will be all but eliminated.
BYU coach Kalani Sitake knows anything can happen in the Big 12, and the Cougars are still very much alive for a berth in the College Football Playoff.
"You look at the conference, there's a lot of parity ... anyone has a shot," Sitake said during his weekly press conference.
Here is a snapshot of what Sitake said ahead of BYU's game with Arizona State:
Sitake on ASU Coach Kenny Dillingham
"Kenny Dillingham is a really good coach. I have a lot of respect for him and the way he coaches his team. You can tell he's got a great connection with his players, and he's a local kid so he's from that area. He grew up an ASU fan and knows what that program can do. ... I think he did it the right way bringing in a lot of local staff. ... I know a lot of guys on his coaching staff. They're really good coaches, good men.
"Looking at the talent that they have, it's a difficult matchup. You have to be ready. We're going on the road. We already know the time for that game and that it will be a little better weather than what we have here [in Provo]. Looking forward to the matchup. I think the goal is for us, like we said every week, stay humble, stay hungry and find ways to get better."
Sitake on ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt
"Really good player. He comes from a good family. He's super athletic. He can run, he's got an accurate arm. I think he's got a great football IQ. He's dangerous. He's got a lot of football to play. I think he he saw some opportunities over there at ASU and you look at him, he's thriving in it. He's going to be a difficult matchup for us for sure. But man, it's good to see good young men that you know are from amazing families get what they want. He's doing some really cool things and he's going to be doing really good things for a long time becauase I think he's only a freshman right now. The sky's the limit for him. Hopefully we just don't see that great 'sky limit' performance this weekend."
Sitake on BYU's Recent Offensive Struggles
"There's a fine line between it all ... the key to execution is just eliminating the mistakes. There shouldn't be any mistakes. Whether it's alignment issues or technique issues or even running the wrong route or not doing the correct assignment. So all that should be cleaned up. But there's also some room for improvement where you can actually install some stuff. You want to have a foundation of stuff that you're good at and that you could lean on, but that's the stuff that everybody knows is coming. So we have to have that and you have to have a little bit of install that gives you the favorable matchup, depending on who you're going against."
"That's what we're trying to get done. Obviously it's worked quite a bit, and the offense they're getting in the red zone. We've just got to score touchdowns. It's hard to get in the red zone and only kick field goals. Even though you have a good kicker like Will Ferrin you're going to need to score points and score touchdowns and finish the drives. It gives you a little bit more motivation and a little bit more 'umph' when you're trying to get it done, so that's what we're focusing on."