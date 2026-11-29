Will Arizona State football finish 2026 with a winning season?

If they want to do so, it will have to come in bowl season.

ASU is now 6-6 after a loss to Arizona, awaiting their bowl season destination in next week's bowl announcements, following conference championship weekend.

This year's bowl trip will likely be the least prestigious bowl matchup of Dillingham's tenure, playing in the 2024 CFP Peach Bowl and facing the ACC champion, Duke, in the 2025 Sun Bowl.

However, a win in this bowl season (something Dillingham has yet to do) may be vital for the Sun Devil program, looking to end a rollercoaster of a season on a high note, with their future stars leading the team (QB Jake Fette, RB Cardae Mack, etc.)

For that elusive seventh win, where will the Devils go? Here is what the experts are saying:

CBS Sports: Independence Bowl vs. Illinois

This is a new one. Buckle up for Shreveport, Louisiana, Sun Devil fans.

Two 6-6 power programs could find themselves pitted against one another in the south, with the Fighting Illini falling in their rivalry game as well, 31-17 to Northwestern.

It would be the first ASU-Illinois matchup since 2012, along with being just the fifth-time ever.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Arizona State is 3-1 vs. the Illini.

College Football News: First Responder Bowl vs. North Texas

Happy New Year! It could be a trip to the Lone Star State for ASU once again, traveling to just outside Dallas on January 2 for the First Responder Bowl.

North Texas is currently 8-4 and second in the AAC. They will play in the conference title game vs. UTSA, which could change the projections even more.

It would be the first ASU-UNT matchup since 1998, with the Sun Devils leading the all-time series 2-0.

If the Mean Green are able to win their conference, it would also be the second straight season in which ASU plays a conference champion in their bowl matchup, and it would be their second straight Texas Bowl game. (2025 El Paso Bowl vs. Duke)

YardBarker: Independence Bowl vs. Oregon State

New bowl, similar foe. After being pitted against the Beavers in San Diego's Poinsettia Bowl in previous projections, these projections have the old PAC-12 partners dueling in Louisiana.

The Poinsettia Bowl was the popular prediction on most websites over the past two weeks, along with some mentions of the Armed Forces Bowl. Back-to-back losses for ASU may have spoiled those plans.

"The Pac-12 lists Shreveport as a legacy-pool game opposite the Big 12, and Oregon State is eligible on that side. Arizona State is our Big 12 pick after finishing 6–6 with a Territorial Cup loss to Arizona." - YardBarker

So, what will it be? ASU, along with the rest of the bowl-eligible programs, will find out their bowl destination on Sunday, December 6, 2026.