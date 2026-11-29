On Saturday night, the Sun Devils returned to Tempe. The Territorial Cup did not.

Behind a 28-point second quarter of UofA dominance and ASU errors, the Arizona Wildcats won their second straight matchup vs. the Sun Devils in a 42-21 runaway.

In a dark night for the Devils, what did ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham have to say? Here is what the fourth-year head coach said postgame:

Overall Thoughts

"That was a rough one. We did not win the areas of the game that you have to win in order to win a football game. Didn't win turnovers. You give up 14 points off them, and you don't score in the low red zone. Doesn't matter. You know, stats are for losers. That's the definition of it. We didn't win the things that mattered.

ASU's Two Turnovers in Q2, Resulting in Arizona Touchdowns

"We're just running a read (option). We've run it for a while. Trying to pull it and just not on the same page (QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack) that they're going to pull it or keep it. That was really the only "whoa" young guy mistake those guys have made all year. So I've been super impressed with those guys and just how they've operated. But obviously that one sucks when you're reading a (defensive) end, and kudos to their (defensive) end. Their (defensive) end spooked (us), two different looks in the same look, that we're reading. So, kudos to that player who caused the fumble and created the mesh mistake"

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"The fake punt, we got what we wanted. We saw on tape that they only lined up one guy there, first (against) Texas Tech, and we got one on two. We changed our snapper into an eligible number, and he has played Aussie real football, so he can throw it. So run, and if that guy plays him, toss it over his head. If that guy doesn't, keep running, and yeah, I call that 100 times out of 100 times. If I saw that it was exactly what we wanted, we just got to coach that better."

First Half vs. Second Half, Offensively and Overall

"We ran the ball a little bit more, I would say, in the second half than we did (in the first). We probably should have ran it a little bit more in the first, but we've struggled to run the ball all year versus teams that are good at stopping the run. And his (Brent Brennan's) defense is built (to do) a great job to stop the run, and so we were trying to get (WR) Reed Harris the ball, and we moved the ball down the field in the first half. At times, we couldn't finish drives, and that's really the story of the game. That's the story of the game, and not good enough. And I've got to do a better job in terms of designing plays in the red zone, obviously, to score, because what we did was not good enough."

How The Fans Should Feel, Summary of Season

"I feel the same way about this one. Fans should be upset. You raised the standard, right? I said this earlier in the year, right? The amount of times that you're going to hit the standard is very, very low, right? Now, I don't think we played to the level that we could have. That's my job. I think we played average ball. Like we were six and six, played right in the middle. We were four and five in conference. We're right in the middle, right? We're right there. And my job is to get us to outperform. And I don't feel like we outperformed this year. And that's my job. And that's why I say I don't think I did a good job because we did not outperform what we should have. And I'm always looking at that for myself. So I've got to reassess how we can outperform next year, (like) we have been. I can say with confidence. I feel like we've outperformed in the past, and like I said, I'm not concerned about the program. I'm just disappointed in how I led this team."

What's Next For ASU

"This week will be exit interviews, obviously those meetings with the current roster. We're going to give the guys off this week. Obviously, they haven't had a week off in nine weeks, so they were pretty banged up, and I was proud of how those guys fought. So we'll give those guys off physically this week, and then we'll get together Sunday, figure out what bowl game we're going to, and try to get (a) seventh win, and then come back and obviously go to practice depending on what that bowl game looks like."