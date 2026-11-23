After leading 24-7 vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday night in Tempe ended on a sour note with ASU losing 30-27 in OT to the Cowboys.

With a bad taste in their mouth, the Sun Devils will now pivot their attention to what Kenny Dillingham has called "the biggest game of the season": The 100th Territorial Cup vs. Arizona.

But looking even further down the road, Arizona State will still find their way into a bowl game this December. The question is: which one? And how did the OSU loss change things?

Here are what bowl experts are saying, entering Week 13:

Sports Illustrated: Poinsettia Bowl vs. Oregon State

SI stays firm on the Devils going to San Diego.

Their opponent staying the same as well, setting up an old PAC-12 duel on the Golden Coast.

Oregon State took down Utah State this past week to officially earn bowl eligibility, moving to 6-5 in a remarkable turnaround from 2025's 2-10 record.

College Football News: Poinsettia Bowl vs. New Mexico

Same bowl, new foe.

CFN has the Devils also going to San Diego, but taking on their state neighbor: New Mexico.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jason Eck and the Lobos are on a path to win a conference title, still in the CFP conversation in some scenarios. UNM was in the Valley just last year, playing in the Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota at Phoenix's Chase Field.

Dillingham vs. Eck would be one heck of a coaching matchup, with Dillingham even quoting Eck earlier this season. Perhaps they could finally meet on the gridiron?

CBS Sports: Poinsettia Bowl vs. Oregon State

CBS has flipped its matchup in SD to ASU vs. Oregon State, previously matching up the Devils and Fresno State.

The Beavers seem to be a hot pick right now with their sixth win this past week, being one of the best turnaround stories in the sport this year.

ASU and OSU have played 47 times, dating back to all the way to 1961. Their most recent matchup was in 2022, the final season of the old PAC-12. Could they add another?

Athlon Sports: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Air Force

For the troops, against the troops.

In a different look from the rest of the pack, Athlon has ASU traveling to Fort Worth, Texas to play in the Armed Forces Bowl. Fittingly enough, against Air Force.

The Devils and Falcons have met just five times in history, not playing each other since1987.

That 1987 installment was in the Freedom Bowl. Could the two have another bowl meeting, almost 40 years later?