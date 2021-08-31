ASU August Football Recruiting Recap: Sun Devils' Revolving Door Continues

In the final month without football for Arizona State, the Sun Devils were certainly active off the field. Coaches were placed on leave, alliances were formed and recruiting began to heat up before cooling back down.

The transfer portal was also active, and that's where we'll begin our ASU August recruiting recap:

Transfer Portal

Former ASU punter Michael Turk quickly entered the transfer portal after the team announced unvaccinated players would not travel on away games. Turk found a new home in Oklahoma a week later. For more, click here.

Defensive lineman Stephon Wright also transferred to SMU in the first week of August. Wright had operations on both shoulders, never truly giving himself the chance to make some noise for the Sun Devils. For more, click here.

On the other side of the ball, offensive lineman Cody Shear is now at Syracuse following his decision to enter the transfer portal in June. Shear now joins his third team after initially committing to Oregon. For more, click here.

De-Commitments

Arizona State's 2022 class shrunk to just five recruits in the month of August, the lowest number of recruits for any power five school. In Late July, Miami Central (FL) defensive back Jaylin Marshall announced the decision to back off his initial commitment to ASU.

Just a few days ago Marshall's teammate, Alfonzo Allen, also announced his desire to re-open his recruitment. For more, click here.

Updates on ASU Targets/Recruits

Offensive lineman Malik Agbo scheduled an official visit to Tempe for the weekend ASU plays USC. Interview with Agbo can be found here.

Defensive lineman Paul Hutson III spoke very highly in an AllSunDevils exclusive interview, telling us he ranks ASU very high on his final list of potential schools. For more, click here.

Local product Brandon Craddock, linebacker at Sandra Day O'Connor High School, received an offer from Arizona State last week. Craddock's offer is a committable one with academics being the focus thanks to his 4.0 GPA. For more, click here.

Perhaps the oddest recruiting update of all: Several ASU targets played in a game against a fake high school. You read that right. More on a wild weekend that was televised nationally on ESPN can be found here.

