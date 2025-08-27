Observations, Notes From Tuesday's Arizona State Practice
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season is here.
The Sun Devils are now just days away from opening the new campaign as the number 11 team in the nation against Northern Arizona.
Kenny Dillingham's squad returned to practice in front of media on Tuesday - Arizona State on SI was on the ground to chronicle some key observations.
Observations/Notes from Practice
- A scout from the Seattle Seahawks was in attendance - it can be assumed that WR Jordyn Tyson, DT C.J. Fite, C Ben Coleman, LB Keyshaun Elliott, and S Xavion Alford were players of interest for the franchise.
- Christian Hunt and Michael "Butter" Tollefson split snaps with the scout team. Freshman QB Cameron Dyer was largely doing agility work to the side, but it appears as if he is inching towards a full return.
- Dillingham previously stated that freshman TE AJ Ia was 'dinged' up at practice on Saturday - the four-star recruit was doing strength training and was on a stationary bike during the majority of practice. Range of motion did not appear to be an issue.
- There was ample special teams work during practice - from field goal attempts, to kickoffs, to punting scenarios.
- Jason Brown Jr., Jalen Moss, and Zac Swanson were particular standouts. Brown Jr. often gets forgotten about in a crowded running back room, but looked explosive and patient during certain parts of practice. Moss has quietly been incredibly consistent over the last month and displayed some truly superb route running. Swanson continues to work towards getting back to 100% after recently returning to the field from an injury suffered in April - and continues to impress.
General Takeaways
- The Sun Devils run multiple spots deep at many positions. That is not an overstatement.
- OC Marcus Arroyo is pleased with how his running back room has performed in recent weeks - the transition from the Skattebo era to a committee room just might be a smooth one in Tempe.
Arizona State is ready to take on the Lumberjacks before making a trip to Mississippi State to face an SEC foe - they have the tools to enter Big 12 play with a convincing 3-0 record.
