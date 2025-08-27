Arizona State Football Unveils First Official 2025 Depth Chart
TEMPE -- The 11th ranked Arizona State Sun Devils officially revealed their first depth chart of the season on Tuesday night - just days before opening the season against Northern Arizona.
There is little drama on the offensive side of the ball. Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson remain firmly entrenched as starting players in their second season with the program, while the offensive line remains structured as expected despite Ben Coleman playing guard in some portions of practice recently.
Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton earns a spot in the starting unit, while Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown have seemingly separated themselves from Army transfer Kanye Udoh.
Chamon Metayer is an unquestioned starting player at tight end once again, but Khamari Anderson and Cameron Harpole are currently interchangeable for the other TE spot. Christian Hunt has also officially earned his role as third-string quarterback.
As far as the defense is concerned, there is somehow more intrigue as to where placements were made for the unit compared to offense - despite Brian Ward's group returning 10 starting players.
Seniors Prince Dorbah and Clayton Smith are officially starting players on the EDGE, while C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika are starting at defensive tackle.
Zac Swanson is currently third on the chart at DT despite impressing during spring camp. His months-long absence and the rise of Ramar Williams have shuffled the structure of the line.
Elijah O'Neal and Justin Wodtly are listed as co-starters for the new "SPARKY" position - which can be assumed to be in place for specific alignments and to combat certain offensive formations. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson was listed as the starter ahead of Jack Bal at the "DEVIL" position in the defensive back room.
Linebacker has become a fascinating topic of conversation, as Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook are listed as co-starters alongside Tate Romney/ Zyrus Fiaseu.
Montana Warren and Kyndrich Breedlove are still seemingly deadlocked when it comes to who will start at the nickelback spot.
Finally, the special teams positions come with a fair amount of intrigue. The punter, long snapper, and return positions are all labeled with co-starters - it should be seen as a positive that both Jalen Moss and Raleek Brown are seen as capable return men.
Check out the official depth chart below:
Saturday's battle against the Lumberjacks has potential to create a bit more clarity regarding the highly competitive position battles, but the September 6 battle against Mississippi State is likely to be the true litmus test heading into their second season of Big 12 play.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the initial depth chart when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!