BREAKING: Former Arizona State Star Injured at NFL Camp
Another injury has struck an Arizona State alumni at the NFL level on Friday.
Former program wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is expected to miss week one of the season with a knee injury suffered last October, while legendary Sun Devil Cam Skattebo has been dealing with a hamstring issue during New York Giants camp.
Now, former Arizona State CB Jack Jones is the latest victim of the injury bug that has plagued former Sun Devils - as he was carted out of Miami Dolphins practice earlier today.
Jones was signed by the Dolphins last week following a string of injuries at the cornerback spot - this is likely the last major NFL opportunity the talented DB will get after an up-and-down tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.
NOTE: Jones has self-proclaimed that the injury was simply an issue with cramps, there is no major injury at play.
Jones, 27, joined the Arizona State program under Herm Edwards and Antonio Pierce following a year at a junior college following being dismissed by USC.
The corner collected six interceptions and forced four fumbles across two complete seasons he played in Tempe - age (24 by the 2022 draft) and potential off-the-field concerns pushed the California native back into the fourth round - the New England Patriots took a chance on him.
Jones took advantage of the opportunity to play under Bill Belichick - making an instant impact as a playmaker in that defense.
Legal issues and a reported disconnect between Jones and the Patriots' coaching staff lead to the latter cutting ties after less than two seasons.
Jones ended up landing with the Raiders, and once again made numerous spark-plug plays in 2023 before struggling in a major way a season ago - he was once again released in April and now has to make his mark in Miami to have a strong chance to stick around at the NFL level.
