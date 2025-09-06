Insider Reveals Potential Mississippi State Strategy
TEMPE -- Arizona State is set to play game two of the 2025 campaign later today - when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs of the SEC in Starkville, MS.
The Sun Devils have come into the game viewed as the favorite to improve to 2-0 on the season, but some have pointed out reasons as to why Kenny Dillingham's team has potential to be on upset alert.
Prior reasonings have been based around the hostile environment in Starkville, the possibility of the Sun Devils facing inclement weather, and the general expectation that Arizona State is facing another letdown performance-wise.
One of the reasons that was previously unforeseen is that Mississippi State is planning to throw a wrinkle in the game come Saturday evening - in the form of playing multiple quarterbacks.
ESPN insider Pete Thamel revealed as much during College Gameday.
More below:
“Look for highly-touted true FR QB Kamario Taylor to see some snaps in place of Blake Shapen. In high-leverage situations like red zone and short yardage. In Starkville, they see him long-term as the most talented QB they’ve had since Dak Prescott.”
Taylor is a similar build in comparison to Prescott - standing at 6'4" and weighing in at 230. The number 80 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247 Sports had been a dynamic runner during his high school career, but grew significantly as a passer during his senior year as well.
The freshman being jolted into the Bulldogs' gameplan might complicate efforts for DC Brian Ward and the Sun Devil defense, although it is highly likely that the team did homework on the dynamic quarterback.
Thamel also broke some key injury news for the Bulldogs regarding starting players.
Mississippi State is expected to get starting OL Luke Work and DL Jamil Burroughs back against No. 12 Arizona State. They’ll be without starting RT Blake Steen and CB Jett Jefferson. Steen played more than 40 snaps Week 1, and Jefferson is missing second game this year.
