Does NFL Contender Have Eyes on Arizona State Prospects?
Arizona State football is nearly upon us.
Kenny Dillingham's 11th-ranked Sun Devils are opening the season on August 30 against Northern Arizona - just a few days before the NFL season is set to officially begin.
The NFL and college football seasons are intertwined for many reasons - the most glaring of which is the collegiate players that are being scouted for the 2026 draft and beyond.
Arizona State's meteoric rise to the upper-echelon of college football has raised the profile of numerous players on the roster - with scouts from at least half of the NFL's 32 teams having showed up to at least one Arizona State fall camp practice.
The focus today is the Los Angeles Chargers under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh's coaching style is heavily predicated on building up the trenches - but the Sun Devils that have potential to be strong fits in L.A. this time next year aren't confined to those spots.
Jordyn Tyson
The Chargers have struggled to develop players at the WR position on a consistent basis before Ladd McConkey - Tre Harris and Quentin Johnston serve as potentially reliable options as well, but have much to prove.
The Chargers have potential to be in prime position to select Tyson depending on how the Arizona State season goes - Tyson would slot in as an immediate game-breaking talent for Justin Herbert.
The Texas native is extraordinarily versatile, a willing blocker, and can win reps at any level of the field - just the type of player that Harbaugh covets.
C.J. Fite
Fite is another player that likely falls under the umbrella of Harbaugh favorites.
The dominant run-stopper was a catalyst of the Sun Devils finishing first in the Big 12 in rushing yards allowed per game. He has also taken major strides to take a leap forward as a pass rusher as well.
The former three-star recruit has incredible potential to rise up draft boards over the course of the 2025 season.
Ben Coleman
Coleman's versatility will serve him well in terms of a potential future in the NFL.
Coleman excelled at left guard in 2024 and is set to move to center this season - the Chargers are set at both tackle spots, but could certainly use re-enforcements on the interior.
The veteran Sun Devil is a perfect low-risk option to add to an offensive line unit that has real potential to be elite.
